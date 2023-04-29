The View’s Sunny Hostin Shares Her Thoughts On Don Lemon’s Firing: ‘It Doesn't Make Sense’
Sunny Hostin talked about Don Lemon and CNN.
Following Don Lemon’s firing at CNN after months of misconduct allegations, there’s been a lot of talk about why he was let go. Now, The View’s Sunny Hostin, who explained that she was friends with the former anchor, is sharing her thoughts on his firing, saying “it doesn’t make sense.”
Hostin was among the attendees at the “Politics & Inclusion” dinner, a pre-cursor to the White House Correspondents Dinner. While there, The View panelist shared her thoughts on Don Lemon’s firing, and the media landscape in general, noting that she’s “biased” when it comes to Lemon. Speaking directly about the former CNN anchor, she told People:
She continued to talk about Lemon, and her experience working with him, telling a story about when they reported together from Ferguson, South Carolina:
For context, Lemon’s firing came a few months after he faced backlash over "sexist" comments he made on air about Nikki Haley. He also faced multiple allegations regarding misconduct in the workplace. The day after it was announced he no longer worked at CNN and would not be appearing in another episode of CNN This Morning on the 2023 TV schedule, his former co-anchors, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, addressed his absence and read an official statement from the network.
Since then, it’s come out that Lemon is reportedly preparing for a possible legal fight with the network. Although when asked what is next for him, the former CNN anchor said “I’m great,” explaining that he would be enjoying the summer.
Along with bringing up her disapproval of Lemon’s firing, Hostin also talked about MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, who was fired by that network last November. The View star made a point to note she thinks both their departures made her “disappointed, actually, in the state of things.” She said:
Along with these comments, Hostin also explained on an episode of The View earlier this week that she disapproved of Lemon's firing. She made it clear she believed he shouldn’t be compared to Tucker Carlson, who was fired by Fox News this week as well. She did admit that her former colleague said “sexist” and “ageist” things, however, said he apologized and received “formal training.”
As more news continues to come out about Don Lemon leaving CNN, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Laura Hurley
By Mike Reyes
By Adam Holmes