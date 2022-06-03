The Voice May Be On A Long Hiatus, But Blake Shelton Revealed How Gwen Stefani Is Putting Him To Work Around The House

It’s been a long spring for fans of The Voice, who haven’t gone this long without a season of the NBC singing competition since its debut in 2011. The switch to just one season per year allowed for a nice break for the cast, as John Legend started a residency in Las Vegas, and the show’s only two OG members — host Carson Daly and coach Blake Shelton — got to recharge after 21 seasons . Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani, enjoyed having her husband home too, it seems, as the cowboy revealed how she’s put him to work on his time off.

When The Voice Season 22 premieres on NBC this fall, Gwen Stefani will join Blake Shelton in the Big Red Chairs alongside veteran John Legend and first-time coach Camila Cabello . It will be the ska legend’s sixth season on the show but her first since the “Happy Anywhere” singers tied the knot last summer in an intimate ceremony officiated by none other than Carson Daly . They may, in fact, be happy anywhere, but Shelton told People that his wife is fully taking advantage of having him at home on the extended hiatus:

Gwen is absolutely into it. It's flower planting time. And Gwen doesn't settle for these little areas around the sidewalk. We're talking about fields, acres of flowers. So I have my work cut out for me.

I’m not sure which is less surprising — that Gwen Stefani has enlisted Blake Shelton to help her put her touch on the Oklahoma ranch or that those plans are so extravagant! Equally as predictable is the country superstar’s willingness to do whatever his wife asks, as the couple continues to be the most adorable when talking about each other, just one month shy of their first anniversary.

Gwen Stefani must be really excited about major renovations happening down at the ranch, because she’s also been talking about the big plans the newlyweds have underway. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, the No Doubt singer detailed the apparent “acres of flowers” Blake Shelton has been tasked with:

We’re doing major gardening. We’re talking about daffodils; we’re talking about tulips [and] everything. We already did all the bulbs. We did wildflower seeds. Now, we are doing zinnias. I sent him home to figure out how to till all the land and dig a well.

Get on it, Blake! The country singer has opened up in the past year about how being married to Gwen Stefani has changed him, and as he thinks he’s getting closer to the end of his career , his priorities have shifted to focus a lot more on his family. When he said "I do," Blake Shelton gained not just a wife but also three stepsons last year: Kingston (16), Zuma (13), and Apollo (8), from Stefani’s first marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. It doesn’t sound like the boys are getting in on the gardening “fun,” however, as Shelton told People:

[They] don't really get into farming because they associate it with work.

Umm, yeah, same.