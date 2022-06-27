The Voice Threw Blake Shelton And Carson Daly A Sweet Birthday Party, And Yes Fellow Judges Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello Were There

The gang was all there, as The Voice coaches finally returned from an extended hiatus for the taping of Season 22's Blind Auditions. Their reunion wasn’t strictly business, though. The superstar cast also took time for some personal matters, to the tune of celebrating both Carson Daly and Blake Shelton's June birthdays. You can be sure that fellow Voice coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend and first-timer Camila Cabello were there to honor the longtime cast members, too.

Carson Daly and Blake Shelton are the only members of The Voice who have been on camera for all 21 seasons so far , and the host took to Instagram with some sweet photos of the celebration that the show threw for its OG members. Take a look!

Do you think Blake Shelton and Carson Daly always hold joint birthday parties? God, I hope so. With the cowboy’s birthday on June 18 and Daly’s coming just a few days later on June 22, I bet they’ve gotten into some b-day hijinks over the past decade.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton’s wife and returning coach Gwen Stefani looked ready to party (as always) in head-to-toe hot pink, while Camila Cabello and John Legend were also looking mighty nice as they posed in front of a table of goodies. Black-and-gold decorations surrounded a cake that read “Happy Birthday Blake & Carson,” with cookies and plenty of bubbly on hand. Also, a bottle of vodka was pictured, for those who were looking to go a little harder for the birthday festivities. (The birthday boys did wear shot glass necklaces, so I’ve got a pretty good idea of where at least some of that vodka went.)

Even though Carson Daly wore a cap that read, “I Hate People,” he did not seem to hate the fact that his wife Siri surprised him by flying across the country to party with the group, even if her trip ended up lasting less than 24 hours. Indeed, Daly was feeling the love for his Voice family (or maybe it was the vodka talking), because he had some glowing words for the coaching panel’s newest member , as well as the Season 22 talent:

Shout to our brand new coach @camila_cabello for immediately becoming family & crushing it on the show! Can’t wait for you all to see it in Sept! The talent is maybe the best I’ve ever seen so far…🙌🏼🎤🎸🎹

Camila Cabello isn’t totally new to The Voice, as she served as John Legend’s battle advisor in Season 21, but this will be her first time going head-to-head with her buddy, as well as husband-and-wife coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. She'd probably agree with Daly in saying this was the best group of talent she's seen so far, if only because it's the only example.

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly have certainly bonded over the past 10+ years on the show. Their friendship led to the former TRL host officiating Shelton’s wedding to Gwen Stefani a year ago, as well as their partnership on another upcoming series . Can't wait to see what other celebrations they'll share next.