I Thought I Recognized The White Lotus' Mystery Voice During That Phone Call Scene, And I’m Shook By The Reveal

Spoiler alert! This story discusses The White Lotus Season 3 episode “Special Treatments,” which aired February 23. The episode is available to stream with a Max subscription if you’re not caught up.

We’re off to a pretty mysterious start as The White Lotus’ new adventure unfolds on the 2025 TV schedule , and we’ve already got some huge theories about Season 3 . Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs), for one, seems like he’s headed for a world of trouble after a business associate confirmed during a tense phone call that Timothy was “implicated” and needed to lawyer up. I thought the voice on the other end of the line sounded familiar, and I was delightfully shocked to learn the cameo came from an Oscar winner.

EW reports that Ke Huy Quan was the voice of Kenny, who Timothy apparently did a favor for in the past — for a measly $10 million — that has come back to haunt them. In the Season 3 premiere, Timothy was unable to reach Kenny from Thailand after he learned that the Wall Street Journal was investigating their shady deal.

By the time Timothy finally gets Kenny on the phone in “Special Treatments,” Ke Huy Quan’s frenzied voice informs his associate that a whistleblower in his company reported them to the FBI, and Timothy is well aware that he’s going to be on the wrong end of some money laundering and bribery charges.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Ke Huy Quan is having quite a big moment in his career. Formerly a child actor who played Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies, Quan stopped acting for decades due to a lack of opportunities. Twenty years later Quan made a triumphant return , winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Not only is the actor making important calls on The White Lotus Season 3 , but the phone is finally ringing for him, too. Ke Huy Quan will appear in multiple projects on the 2025 movie calendar , including Love Hurts — which is in theaters now — as well as The Electric State, coming to the 2025 Netflix schedule March 14.

This isn’t the first time The White Lotus has pulled an Oscar winner for an important voice cameo. Back in Season 2, Laura Dern was the voice of Abby, the estranged wife of Michael Imperioli’s Dominic. Dern never appeared in person on the show, but it would be quite the treat if Ke Huy Quan’s Kenny decided to go on the lam and join Timothy in Thailand.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Parker Posey has been devouring scenes as Victoria , Timothy’s wife, and I can only imagine the hilarity that would ensue from a scene between her and Kenny.

Jason Isaacs’ character may be guilty of some white-collar crime, but he’s certainly not the only shady guest at the Thailand resort. The mysteries are only just starting to unravel, and after Tanya McQuoid’s Season 2 death , I’d be shocked if her husband doesn’t come into play somehow, since Jon Gries’ Greg has already turned up in Season 3 .

Tune in to see who the Season 3 dead body belongs to and if we’ll see (or hear, rather) more of Ke Huy Quan. New episodes of The White Lotus air at 9 p.m. ET Sundays on HBO and streaming on Max.