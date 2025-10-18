Nicki Minaj Does Not Hold Back When Defending Britney Spears From Kevin Federline’s Claims

Another back-and-forth recently erupted between former spouses Kevin Federline and Britney Spears over the former’s new memoir. In You Thought You Knew, 47-year-old Federline makes a number of major claims against his ex-wife, with some involving alleged inappropriate conduct around their two sons. Spears (43) has since spoken out, slamming Federline for his assertions. Now, another music industry vet, Nicki Minaj, has entered the chat, and she’s defending Spears against Federline’s accusations.

Known for her active social media presence, Britney Spears recently took to X to share some thoughts on the comments her former husband shared about their marriage. In her post, Spears, who was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007, called out what she referred to as “constant gaslighting” from her ex and deemed it “extremely hurtful and exhausting.” In her lengthy post, the pop star also said she pleaded and screamed to have a life” with her and Federline’s two sons – Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19).

That social media post has since gone viral, with swarms of fans reposting it and coming to the “...Baby One More Time” performer’s defense in the comments. Nicki Minaj also joined the wave of support by reposting the update and sharing her own take. In a since-deleted post (which was captured by DeuxMoi on Instagram), Minaj explicitly called out K-Fed:

KEVIN FEDERLINE, BITCH, WHEN I CATCH [YOU].

Like Spears, the 42-year-old “Anaconda” performer is known for taking to social media frequently to share updates and weigh in on certain subjects. As of late, Minaj has been engaged in a heated back-and-forth of her own with fellow rapper Cardi B. The argument, which drew attention across the web, also got personal, as Minaj also insulted Cardi’s children at one point. Minaj has since apologized for what she said.

As previously mentioned, kids have also been a major component of the Spears/Federline situation. In his book, Federline claimed Spears would hold knives while watching their sons sleep. The DJ also accused Spears of doing cocaine and drinking with a friend while breastfeeding their sons. A representative for Spears subsequently chastised Federline, accusing him of “profiting off her.” However, Federline later claimed that cash wasn’t his reason for writing the book, as he wanted to tell his story as Spears told hers in the 2023 memoir The Woman in Me.

Kevin Federline’s recent Spears-related comments haven’t just pertained to his ex-wife, either. During a recent interview, he also talked about his former father-in-law, Jamie Spears. Federline referred to Jamie as a “flawed man,” though he also revealed that months ago, his sons went to visit their grandfather in Louisiana for the first time since 2018. Additionally, Federline spoke about Jamie’s handling of Britney’s conservatorship and said, “it came from a good place, but it ruined a lot of things.”

Following the dissolution of that conservatorship, Federline said his ex could see Sean and Jayden. That was all on the condition that the boys (who are living in Hawai’i with their dad) would be “properly supervised and safe, and Britney is able to do that without the presence of a conservator.” As Spears reportedly tries to reconnect with her sons, it’s unclear as to how this feud between her and Federline will impact it. In the meantime, it’s also hard to say if other stars might feel compelled as Nicki Minaj to speak out on the situation.