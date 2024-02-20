As T.J. Holmes Reveals That He Fell In Love With Amy Robach While He Was Still Married, An Insider Drops Claims On How Their Exes’ Relationship Is Going

Rumors have swirled around Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship since those photos of the former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors dropped in late 2022. They’ve recently been very candid about their bond since they landed new gigs as podcast hosts. While we’ve learned more about them though, not much is known about the reported romance between their exes, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue . Now, when it comes to the former pairing, Holmes has revealed that he knew he was in love with Robach while he was still married to his ex. All the while, an insider has now dropped claims about how Fiebig and Shue are doing as a couple.

What Exactly Did T.J. Holmes Say About Falling In Love With Amy Robach?

Although the couple have been opening up about the specifics of their love life and their ousting from ABC News, the timeline of their romance has still been in question. Truth be told, we still don’t know exactly when they officially linked up. T.J. Holmes did, at the very least, reveal during a Q&A on a recent episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast that he knew he loved his partner around the spring of 2022. As he explained:

[I] loved you for a long time. [I had] been in love with you in this way when I knew that, and I’m thinking about it in my mind, like, ‘When did I know I’m in trouble? Like uh-oh, this needs to be addressed.’ I can’t pinpoint. … It’s post-pandemic. … It was early 2022. We didn’t start talking about it until much later. But, when I thought there was an issue, for me, was 2022, going into, I don’t know, spring. Sort of the summer, but spring 2022.

In regard to the timeline of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s love, this is a major piece of the puzzle. However, what we still don’t know is exactly when both decided to express their mutual feelings for one another and pursue a relationship. Despite that, the revelation that Holmes described did indeed arrive while he was still with his former wife, with whom he finalized his divorce in 2023. Like Holmes, she has also entered a new chapter in her life and, if a source is to be believed, she’s doing alright.

How Are Marilee Fiebig And Andrew Shue Reportedly Doing?

In December 2023, the news broke that Marilee Fiebig – who shares one daughter with T.J. Holmes – had begun seeing Andrew Shue, the former husband of Amy Robach. Neither confirmed the reports at the time, and updates on their relationship status have been scarce since then. Now, an insider for People has shared some alleged information regarding how they’re doing and, according to them, Shue and Fiebig are just fine:

Marilee and Andrew are going strong. She seems really happy with him.

Sources previously claimed that both connected after the end of their respective relationships, with their shared “values” reportedly playing into the pairing. It’s worth mentioning that the two got involved in an enterprise in 2023, as they both became members of the board of directors for Axis Hats New York.