Todd Chrisley’s Ex-Daughter-In-Law Once Again Claiming She Faced Racist Bullying From The Disgraced TV Personality

Even months after Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison to begin their respective 12- and 7-year sentences , the family made famous on the USA Network reality show Chrisley Knows Best continues to appear in the headlines. Savannah Chrisley was kicked off of a Southwest flight last weekend over a dispute about her bag, and Kyle Chrisley was arrested last month for aggravated assault, after he brandished a knife during an altercation with his boss. Now it’s their father who’s under fire again, with Kyle’s ex-wife speaking out about the racist “bullying” she faced from Todd Chrisley.

Alexus Whilby was married to Kyle Chrisley from 2014 to 2018, and tweets from 2015 resurfaced recently, as well as 2017 voicemails, in which Todd Chrisley presumably called his then-daughter-in-law names and threatened her. She told the Daily Mail :

To see a grown man and public figure, who is the grandfather to a beautiful black child say those horrible things was shocking. I endured the bullying comments for years in silence, but Karma dealt with it so that I didn't have to.

Alexus Whilby made reference to Kyle Chrisley's 10-year-old daughter Chloe, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Angela Johnson, who is Black. Chloe was previously in the custody of Todd and Julie Chrisley before they were found guilty of bank fraud and more , and now Kyle’s sister Savannah has custody of both Chloe and their 16-year-old brother Grayson.

In 2014 Todd Chrisley alleged in a tweet that Alexus Whilby was trying to extort $20,000 from his family, or else she’d tell the press they were racist (claims which Whilby denied to the Daily Mail). In 2015 he tweeted , “Alexus Whilby stop being silly u fame seeking whore.. U can't count high enough to reach me.” And in another tweet wrote, “bye you tired ass weave wearing ashy skinned HO, u r blocked now, We are bored with pity for u.”

Court documents show that in February 2017 Kyle Chrisley contacted the Georgia Department of Revenue, and he and Alexus Chrisley participated in a Skype call in which Todd Chrisley’s then-estranged son told authorities about “offshore accounts” he used to hide money to avoid paying taxes on it. In March, the Daily Mail reports, documents show that Alexus Whilby informed the Department of Revenue about warehouses filled with furniture that the Chrisleys were planning to auction off.

It was allegedly after these meetings that Todd Chrisley sent the threatening voicemails, which Alexus Whilby provided to the Daily Mail. The disgraced reality star referenced those DOR meetings and an email in which Whilby allegedly said she needed protection. A man who is said to be her former father-in-law said in the voicemail:

No darling, you don't need protection, you need an attorney. Call your brothers and find out about that fake trust that you got that has that $100 million dollars in it because I am coming to get a part of it.

The context of the voicemail is unknown, but he went on to say his lawsuit was not a vendetta against Alexus Whilby, but rather about “forcing her to do the right thing and acknowledge what she’s done.”

This isn’t the first time Kyle Chrisley’s ex-wife has made claims of racism against Todd Chrisley, and she also previously accused him of pressuring her to lie under oath . In trying to find out who was sharing information about the family’s finances, Todd had tried “to pressure me to sign this legal document saying I was not an official informant, all in a bid to find out if I was” Alexus Whilby said, going on to say he tried to “smoke me out” and wanted her to “lie for him.”