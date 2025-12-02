‘It Was Like Doing A Big Variety Show’: Dancing With The Stars EP Weighs In After Tom Bergeron Calls For Results Show To Return

Dancing with the Stars crowned the Season 34 winners of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy amid the 2025 TV schedule just last week. With that, fans may now be wondering what’s in store for the 35th season. Even more so than ever after Tom Bergeron returned to the ballroom for the show’s 20th anniversary party and called for ABC to bring back the results show. Now, an EP is weighing in on the possibility.

It seems like it’s been a long time since DWTS not only aired two seasons a year but also aired two episodes a week. Up until Season 17 in 2013, the dances took place on one night and results were revealed on a different night. However, those elements were eventually combined to just one night, giving viewers only a couple of hours to vote for their favorites.

During DWTS’ 20th birthday party episode, Bergeron shared how viewers were breaking records week after week with their voting, leading him to ask for the results show to be brought back. That way, everyone would receive the chance as, right now, viewers on the West Coast aren’t really able to since the show isn’t live when it airs in such states. Bergeron makes a good point, but executive producer Deena Katz told TV Insider shared a different take:

You know…I think we’re going great right now. But I used to love the results show. They were so much fun. It was like doing a big variety show. We had music, dance…it was everything. It was great. It’d be fun to do those again, but I feel we’re doing great right now. I’m thrilled with what we’re doing.

Dancing with the Stars has now been without a results show longer than it actually had one, yet it’s clear that it’s still very much missed. Not only do fans on the West Coast not have much of a chance to vote, unless they go in blind, but the results also aren't shared until the last couple of minutes of an episode. So, when the credits start rolling, there isn’t much time to celebrate.

As someone who's watched DWTS on and off over the years, I would love nothing more than for the results show to come back, especially if that means two episodes a week. The results shows were always spectacles as well, but I can see why Katz thinks the series is doing well now with the condensed format.

However, if ratings continue to climb after Season 34's massive success, execs could possibly consider bringing the results show back. Or, at the very least, DWTS could change its format so the results aren’t given right before the credits roll.

Meanwhile, fans have also been itching for two seasons a year, but another EP, Conrad Green, shared that the format is out of their hands and argued that having a single season per a year makes like a real event. I wouldn't mind seeing some changeups, though, even if it means going to the old format -- results show and all. We'll have to wait and see what happens but, for now, fans can still look forward to watching Season 35 next fall.