The Fun Trait Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Actually Shares With Beth Dutton In Real Life

For the most part, Kelly Reilly is nothing like Beth Dutton. First of all, she’s British and not from Montana. Secondly, she obviously does not possess the violent tendencies her Yellowstone character so often shows off. Also, unlike Beth, the actress is not a smoker , among other things. However, there are some elements of this iconic character that the performer behind her can relate to, and she recently revealed a fun one.

As the final episodes of Yellowstone were airing last year and speculation about the Rip and Beth spinoff started to really circulate, Kelly Reilly spoke with Good Housekeeping about her character and what it’s like working on the modern Western. That included her reflecting on the years she’s played the Dutton sibling and what she has in common with her. While it isn’t much, when asked about Beth’s American West style, Reilly did explain her love for it and the philosophy that comes with it, saying:

I'm not the antithesis [of Beth], but I certainly think for me, it's more about a feeling than accessorizing. The spirit of the West — the idea of a land that was fought for, and we're trying to protect and steward — I think that's something everyone can understand. There's something about the romance of the West, the danger of the West, the beauty and magnificence of this part of America. As someone from South London, it truly takes my breath away.

Now, while I highly doubt Reilly would do something like beat Jamie to a pulp to save the ranch, her mentality when it comes to understanding the value of the land you fought for and ownership of it seems similar to Beth's. She also loves the romance and danger of the West, which is something her character can get behind too, considering how deeply she seemed to both appreciate and challenge her dad's mission to keep everything.

Speaking more directly to style, I can confirm that Reilly loves a pattern, much like Beth. When I interviewed the cast of Yellowstone for Season 5B , I wore a cheetah print skirt that the actress complimented when I walked in. I then noted that I had worn it because of her character, and she told me they really do both love a bold pattern. During that interview, she and Cole Hauser also both commented on how gorgeous they find Montana and how much they love it there.

That all translates to style too, as Reilly also explained how she appreciates the American West style from both a practical and philosophical standpoint:

I do have a cowboy hat, but I don't walk around in cowboy boots — unless I'm riding a horse. It has to have a practical element for me. It's about the feeling, the strength in that spirit, the dignity and pride of this part of the world that I really find beautiful.

Overall, I think this is a very fun and meaningful trait that Kelly Reilly shares with Beth, and I hope we’re able to see more of it in her upcoming Yellowstone show . It’s clear that she has a deep appreciation for the American West fashion as well as philosophy, and I’m sure that will be exemplified more the next time she plays Beth Dutton.

For now, to go back and see Reilly play her legendary character – who is unlike her in most ways – you can stream Yellowstone with a Peacock subscription .