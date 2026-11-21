The Traitors: New Blood returns for a second season in 2027. I am excited because I gladly welcome any Traitors. However, New Blood may be my least favorite of the franchise.

It’s not necessarily a bad show, but it doesn’t seem to understand how to present itself in a more appealing package. As a Traitors superfan, that's made it extra frustrating to watch. Nonetheless, all hope isn’t lost, and I have some suggestions.

Warning: The Traitors: New Blood spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution

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The Traitors: New Blood Needs To Rely Less On Cliffhangers To Tell A Compelling Story

For a long time, people used cliffhangers to entice readers or viewers to continuously return. It’s been part of the reality TV landscape for many decades. However, it’s not the only way to ensure viewership. The original The Traitors uses cliffhangers quite often, but it never felt as tedious as it does on The Traitors: New Blood.

This could be because many of the other versions aren’t using a one-episode-a-week format. They either drop multiple episodes weekly or many on one day. Usually, Peacock’s version, for at least a few weeks, releases more than one episode weekly.. The Traitors: New Blood starts this way, but eventually shifts to one episode a week.

The switch is ultimately when the cliffhangers start to feel excessive. The episodes feel like a lot of nothing happens just to rush a cliffhanger ending. The end doesn’t have to be stuffed with cliffhangers. New Blood either needs longer episodes to flesh out the story better, or multiple episodes per week.

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I Want The Series To Let Us Get To Know More Of The Contestants

A major appeal of The Traitors US is that it’s full of familiar faces . We know these reality TV stars, so we can get excited to see what they bring to the show. The Traitors: New Blood has some familiar influencers, but they are not as recognizable as reality TV stars and celebrities. Therefore, we want to get to know them.

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New Blood didn’t showcase these players well. Victor and the Traitors stood out the most, but I wanted to get to know everyone a little bit. I wanted more rooting interest and people I want to see again on other reality TV shows. Season 2 needs a better balance of highlighting various personalities.

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The Traitors: New Blood May Need To Stray Away From Some Of The Usual Show Staples

Fruitgate starts very interestingly and produced one of the season’s best episodes. However, the constant talk about it made me grow sour about the topic. It made me question if it’s fair that the Traitors have to make so many risky moves.

The murders in plain sight have never bothered me before. They’re fun. However, New Blood’s version felt like it set the Traitors up for failure. I don’t want to lose that element of the show, but maybe it’s time to revamp it because having someone hand someone a fruit out of the blue feels too obvious.

The Traitors: Canada Season 4 has a subtle version of this. The Traitors just have to bring a bowl of strawberries to breakfast. They don’t have to do anything but slightly encourage a few people to eat them.

I still have faith in The Traitors: New Blood; I just think the producers need to reevaluate the show and not misunderstand why it isn’t working for many dedicated fans.