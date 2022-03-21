Travis Barker Has Strong Words For Anybody Who Judged Kourtney Kardashian For Wearing A Cannibal Corpse Shirt

2021 was filled with a number of surprises within the Hollywood landscape, but one of the most unexpected developments was probably the relationship between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Since linking up with Kardashian, the Blink-182 drummer and tattoo aficionado has had a bit of a rock music-infused effect on the reality TV star. For instance, both channelled punk rock icons last Halloween. Kardashian, at one point, even sported a Cannibal Corpse shirt, which led to some backlash from fans of the death metal band. Now, Barker has some strong words for those who’ve judged his soon-to-be-wife for wearing the shirt.

Kourtney Kardashian was photographed wearing the piece of clothing, which featured the gorey cover from the album “Eaten Back to Life,” while out with her beau last September. While many were intrigued by the notion of Kardashian jamming to the revered musicians, others on social media took issue with the shirt, asserting that she likely wasn’t a fan. Travis Barker recently confirmed that his fiancée is in fact not an avid follower of the “Butchered at Birth” performers. Still, he says that gives commentators no right to chastise his partner:

To speak on that, that's the lamest shit ever. Obviously my fiancée doesn't listen to Cannibal Corpse, but I do. I grew up loving them. For [someone] to mention that in a negative light — fucking lame, you know? She's wearing it because she's cold. She's not claiming she knows every song. But I do! I bought every album, and I learned how to play every album. I grew up a punk-rock kid, [but] everything with punk rock — ‘I'm more punk than you’ — just fuck all that. Be stoked that people are into music. Music is beautiful! It changes people's lives. It creates the best memories. Just celebrate it, you know?

I think that most of us probably aren’t too surprised that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t a fan. But if anything, the shirt seems to exemplify that she, at the very least, appreciates the culture her future husband has enjoyed for years. And as Travis Barker said, music in general is a “beautiful” thing that should be celebrated. He’s propped up rock in a big way over the course of his career and, based on his interview with Revolver , the Tampa-based music group is definitely one of his favorites:

But, yeah ... I have a gang of Cannibal Corpse T-shirts. [Laughs] I still love them. I have a gang of King Diamond T-shirts and rare Slayer shirts because I fucking love those bands. I grew up on them. Even though I'm, you know, whatever the world wants to view me as — ‘Oh, that's blink-182's drummer’— actually that guy was playing in a garage with a bunch of speed-metal kids listening to D.R.I. and S.O.D. I enjoyed every fucking minute of it.

Cannibal Corpse was formed in Buffalo, New York in 1988 and, since then, the band has released a total of 15 studio albums, along with four video albums, two live ones and two box sets. Their musical approach received heavy backlash from some political and religious groups in the early aughts, which made them somewhat controversial. However, they’ve still amassed a devoted following over the years.

The iconic rock band isn’t the only notable piece of pop culture that can be associated with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardshian, either. The two lovers have also compared themselves to True Romance’s main characters . They later proceeded to dress as the couple for Halloween as well. The themed costumes would draw positive responses from fans (and a bit of shade from Barker’s ex, Shanna Moakler ).