Khloé Kardashian Threw Out A Bunch Of Cryptic Quote Posts Amid Latest Tristan Thompson Rumors

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have endured an ugly breakup late in 2021 , after the NBA player was caught in yet another cheating scandal, but that hasn’t stopped near-constant speculation that the two could get back together. Kardashian has a history of forgiving her former partner’s bad behavior, and she’s spoken openly about the difficulty of learning to “un-love” someone . The rumor mill started turning again after the Hulu reality star shared several cryptic quotes amid fans’ questioning whether she and Thompson may be having another baby together. Let’s take a look at the latest rumblings.

What Has Khloé Kardashian Been Posting To Her Instagram Stories?

The youngest Kardashian sister seems to be in her feelings about something, as she’s posted several messages to her Instagram Stories that range in topic from trusting and forgiving oneself to staying away from bad energy to the sentiment below about the changes we see in life:

Just a reminder that there’s so much more that we still don’t know about ourselves and that’s what makes life so beautiful. Next year you could find your next favorite musician or fall in love with someone you haven’t even met yet. You might see a new shade of green that will become your new favorite color or you could become obsessed with a new food that you thought you once hated. We change as life goes on. We grow as life changes. Our experiences shape us into a new person. It’s beautiful.

There’s so much that one could read into these quotes, as the above one alone mentions falling in love with someone you haven’t met, as well as people growing as life goes on. It’s really not possible to know if this indicates whether or not Khloé Kardashian could forgive Tristan Thompson for secretly fathering another child while they were in the process of conceiving their own baby via surrogate.

Her other Stories contained quotes including:

I spent enough time on things that never felt right. I’m listening to my soul now.

Stop feeling bad for doing what’s best for you.

I respect a person who knows their energy is off and keeps their distance because they don’t want to transfer it onto you. I don’t think some people understand how real that is.

The real flex is, how many of your wounds can you turn into wisdom.

There’s certainly a lot to unpack there, but given fans’ salty reaction to learning that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were welcoming a second baby together, it’s safe to say that, if true, the most recent rumors wouldn’t be considered “wounds turned into wisdom.”

Fans Question If Khloé Kardashian Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Outside of her Stories, the Good American founder shared some rawr-worthy photos in a leopard-print ensemble to Instagram , and fans were particularly drawn to one of the photos in which she’s resting her hand on her stomach. Check out the post below:

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Now, we’ve learned from Kourtney Kardashian clapping back at her own followers that we shouldn’t assume the “hand on your belly” pose equals pregnancy. Also, fans and the Kardashian-Jenner family alike have expressed concern about how thin Khloé Kardashian has gotten since Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal, and if she is focusing on her health, as reported, any increased scrutiny on the shape or size of her body would be the wrong move.

Furthermore, with their choice to use a surrogate for their second baby, it seems possible that if the former couple did decide to give True another sibling, surrogacy would be an option again.

However, with the exes sharing two kids, Tristan Thompson has remained in Khloé Kardashian’s life. Despite a reported awkward run-in between Thompson and Kendall Jenner , the pro basketball player has remained close with the group, attending multiple family get-togethers since his and Khloé’s son was born. She’s remained close with his family too, as evidenced by her moving tribute to Thompson’s mom after her January 5 passing.

Whether there is a future for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson — or another baby — the reality star herself seemed to put reconciliation rumors to bed for now, as she tweeted in response to a question about her current man:

Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha! 🙏🏽