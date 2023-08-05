Usher Opens Up About Viral Moment With Keke Palmer That Led To Her Partner Apparently Shaming Her Over Outfit
The "Superstar" singer opened up about his viral moment with Keke Palmer.
Usher has been making people swoon for three decades and across multiple generations. This fact was on full display in viral clips of his interactions during his Las Vegas residency Usher: My Way. The most viral residency video happened with Nope star Keke Palmer, and it led to her partner apparently shaming her over her sheer dress. Before the viral situation, Palmer had updated her fans about being a first-time mom, and her significant other's comment after the show read "It's the outfit tho...you a mom." Now, the Grammy-winning singer has opened up about dancing with Palmer and the backlash and attention that followed.
Following the viral moment, the R&B superstar and the actress exchanged sweet compliments online after Keke Palmer enjoyed a girls’ night out at his Vegas show. Usher remained silent about the rumors that followed until he spoke with People about his new single “Good Good.” The “Yeah” singer referred to the divisive interaction as ”a pop moment worth talking about” after the online discourse it created. Recalling the viral moment, the musician said:
Usher wanted viewers to focus on the experience, not the viral backlash he and Palmer received for their interaction. While most online commenters focused on the dress, others zoomed in on the song choice – “There Goes My Baby.” As one of Usher’s signature songs, the track spoke about complimenting a significant other. Given the Lightyear star’s relationship status at the time, some fans felt the song choice was too flirtatious for the mom of one.
The singer-actor saw the interaction with Keke Palmer as business as usual. Part of his Vegas residency featured him singing to a female patron in his VIP section. Despite the online debate over the viral moment, Usher didn’t mind the buzz, saying:
This interaction might’ve been light for the “My Boo” singer. However, the buzzworthy moment did earn him the title of “Domestic Terrorist” by his fans. In the usual Usher style, the music icon took the nickname in stride, calling the online chatter “crazy.” He joked his new moniker proved nothing can “beat the internet.”
Before his viral interaction with Keke Palmer, Usher serenaded multiple female celebrities over the course of his Vegas residency. He interacted with stars like Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Kim Kardashian, and Issa Rae as he crooned his defining love songs to them. Of course, each moment was flirty and fun. Fans can expect more sexy interactions soon too as the multi-talent will return to his residency in October.
Usher is currently preparing for his forthcoming album, reportedly due this fall. If you want to see more of the R&B superstar, get a Peacock subscription to watch his tenure on The Voice. Check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what shows are airing this summer.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
