Usher Opens Up About Viral Moment With Keke Palmer That Led To Her Partner Apparently Shaming Her Over Outfit

Usher has been making people swoon for three decades and across multiple generations. This fact was on full display in viral clips of his interactions during his Las Vegas residency Usher: My Way. The most viral residency video happened with Nope star Keke Palmer, and it led to her partner apparently shaming her over her sheer dress. Before the viral situation, Palmer had updated her fans about being a first-time mom, and her significant other's comment after the show read "It's the outfit tho...you a mom." Now, the Grammy-winning singer has opened up about dancing with Palmer and the backlash and attention that followed.

Following the viral moment, the R&B superstar and the actress exchanged sweet compliments online after Keke Palmer enjoyed a girls’ night out at his Vegas show. Usher remained silent about the rumors that followed until he spoke with People about his new single “Good Good.” The “Yeah” singer referred to the divisive interaction as ”a pop moment worth talking about” after the online discourse it created. Recalling the viral moment, the musician said:

I think everybody's vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that's what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.

Usher wanted viewers to focus on the experience, not the viral backlash he and Palmer received for their interaction. While most online commenters focused on the dress, others zoomed in on the song choice – “There Goes My Baby.” As one of Usher’s signature songs, the track spoke about complimenting a significant other. Given the Lightyear star’s relationship status at the time, some fans felt the song choice was too flirtatious for the mom of one.

The singer-actor saw the interaction with Keke Palmer as business as usual. Part of his Vegas residency featured him singing to a female patron in his VIP section. Despite the online debate over the viral moment, Usher didn’t mind the buzz, saying:

Every night I'm thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I'll have with whoever I'm choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don't see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.

This interaction might’ve been light for the “My Boo” singer. However, the buzzworthy moment did earn him the title of “Domestic Terrorist” by his fans. In the usual Usher style, the music icon took the nickname in stride, calling the online chatter “crazy.” He joked his new moniker proved nothing can “beat the internet.”

Before his viral interaction with Keke Palmer, Usher serenaded multiple female celebrities over the course of his Vegas residency. He interacted with stars like Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Kim Kardashian, and Issa Rae as he crooned his defining love songs to them. Of course, each moment was flirty and fun. Fans can expect more sexy interactions soon too as the multi-talent will return to his residency in October.

Usher is currently preparing for his forthcoming album, reportedly due this fall. If you want to see more of the R&B superstar, get a Peacock subscription to watch his tenure on The Voice. Check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what shows are airing this summer.