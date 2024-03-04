After Vanderpump Rules Alums Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Reportedly Separated, Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Their Upcoming Bravo Show

Fans of Bravo’s reality television shows have had been in swimming in relationship drama as of late. Last week, Rachel (formally Raquel) Leviss broke her silence over the “Scandoval” by filing lawsuits against Tom Sandoval, whom she had an affair with, and Ariana Madix. A few days later, another Vanderpump Rules alumni couple, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, made headlines announcing their own separation weeks before their new show -- The Valley -- is set to premiere, giving fans whiplash and mixed feelings.

What's Going On With Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright's Relationship?

For context, Jax Taylor was previously an original member of Vanderpump Rules gladly left the show with his estranged spouse in 2020. However, much of their relationship was captured on the series, from their tumultuous early days where Taylor’s infidelity nearly ended their relationship to happier moments like the couple’s gorgeous wedding in 2019. Since leaving TV, they’ve created several businesses and hosted a joint podcast. They're also the proud parents to a two-year-old boy.

Brittany Cartwright broke the news of their separation late last week on the couple’s podcast, When Reality Hit. She kept things short, letting fans know:

Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.

Shortly after, her hubby spoke with Page Six in the hopes of clearing things up. However, his sentiments seemed to contradict what was shared on the podcast:

This is not a divorce. She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she’s back now.

It's understandable that many would be confused by the situation, considering what's been said thus far. So what exactly are people saying across social media in regard to the couple's upcoming show?

What Is The Internet Saying About To The Forthcoming Bravo Show?

The confusing narrative around their living and relationship situation, coupled with the timeline of the separation comes just weeks before their new reality series The Valley airs on Bravo. With that, some fans are seemingly climbing on board the conspiracy theory train once again. The most popular theory is that it is all a PR stunt to get viewers to tune in on March 19th. One user on X said:

Seems a bit coincidental with the timing of their new show...some fake drama? IDK... Maybe I'm being too cynical. #Jax #Brittany

While the timing might seem a bit coincidental, it is important to remember that The Valley was taped months ago. In other words, whatever drama is playing out now likely will not air on the show -- unless the producers call for shooting to resume as was the case for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. However, if there is actual trouble in paradise, the cameras must've captured some tension in the months leading up to the separation. Another user said:

Ugh it is soooo suspicious because #TheValley is premiering SO soon. But I do not think this is fully orchestrated for promo. We will see the problems with Jax and Brittany on the new show. Which I’m here for the drama either way soooo.. #VanderpumpRules pic.twitter.com/BABIiPOYycFebruary 29, 2024 See more

Aside from that, some want further insight into what went down between the couple that cause the separation. Another commenter on X had the following to say:

Brittany Cartwright has stayed with Jax Taylor through him being an absolute dumpster fire of a human, I’m DYING to know what the final straw was that caused her to finally leave that man baby (And I swear to god if this is pr for their new show #thevalley, I'll riot.) #PumpRules

While fans debate over the validity of the claims, there's a question as to whether a second season of The Valley will happen. Such episodes might be interesting, especially now that it's been confirmed -- albeit by paparazzi pictures -- that the former couple are living in separate houses:

Jax and Brittany living separately?! I need Andy and the camera on the valley s2 now #thevalley #pumprulesFebruary 29, 2024 See more

Regardless of what is or isn’t going on behind closed doors, a young child is caught in the middle of the drama, and a couple is seemingly go through a tough time right now. With that, I just hope everything works out for all parties involved.

In the meantime, fans can support both Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor by tuning in to Bravo on March 19th to catch the premiere of The Valley — which also features another familiar Vanderpump Rules alumni: Kristin Doute. If you miss it the first installment's release as part of the 2024 TV schedule, catch it the next day using an active Peacock subscription.