Where All The Couples From 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7 Ended Up

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7 had a lot more drama than the usual season, and surprisingly, very little of it had to do with living abroad. The couples had a lot of their own drama to sort out this season, and I'm sure many are wondering where the couples end up.

As Shaun Robinson hosts the tell-all special as part of the 2026 TV schedule, CinemaBlend has the latest on each 90 Day Fiancé couple featured in The Other Way Season 7. Here's where things stand with each duo to the best of our knowledge, and a brief recap of their stories during the season.

(Image credit: TLC)

Chloe and Johny - Split Up

Chloe Fabiano thought she would start a new life in Aruba with Johny Fernandes, though it was clear from the start she had her doubts about the relationship. From spying on him at work, to going through his phone and discovering conversations with other women, it seemed likely Johny didn't intend to be faithful to her long-term. She ended the relationship and returned to the United States before the season ended.

Halloween photos last year showed Chloe was back in the United States, so it wasn't too surprising to see her break up with Johny on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. While some 90 Day couples end up getting back together, it seems clear based on current social media evidence that these two remain split.

(Image credit: TLC)

Jenny and Sumit - Still Together

Jenny and Sumit Singh had to move in with his parents after he lost his job, but they had a master plan for getting back on their feet. With the help of his family, they opened up a cafe, though problems quickly arose when Jenny was incapable of running the coffee machine or providing correct change. Meanwhile, tensions grew with his mother, and Jenny threatened to leave Sumit if they didn't move out soon.

As of 2026, we have some significant updates. The cafe did close, but Jenny revealed her in-laws are moving to another house soon. It also seems that she and Sumit are still together, as her daughter mentioned she'd be in contact with him while addressing some alleged medical issue involving Jenny.

(Image credit: TLC)

Manon and Anthony - Still Together

Manon and Anthony Berryman admitted their marriage was on the rocks from the beginning of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and hoped a move back to her home country of France might save it. Despite the change of scenery, the couple still struggled with arguments about work, bills, and other issues with his family.

The good news is that it seems like they are still together, based on recent posts from her TikTok account. While social media doesn't always tell the whole story of a couple's happiness overall, I'm not sure they'd be making content together if their marriage were in a terrible place.

(Image credit: TLC)

Dylan and Pattiya - Hard To Say

Pattiya Phillips and Dylan Yeandle's story played out in Tasmania, where the 58-year-old exotic dancer hoped to start a new life with her younger Aussie lover, but there were obvious issues from the start. She had clear issues with how close he was with his mother, and hoped that once she was with him, he wouldn't be so reliant on his mom. The drama only escalated when Pattiya revealed she wasn't sure she could remain in Australia indefinitely, and expressed a desire to return to the United States.

While Dylan and Patti seem to tag each other on Instagram quite a bit, I can't help but notice that the content they share with each other seems to be from when the show was filming. Given that, I'm leaning more toward guessing that they're no longer together, but if we found out they were still a couple and she just returned to the United States, I wouldn't be too surprised by that either. This is the only couple I'm still on the fence about, and wondering just how serious their commitment to each other is.

(Image credit: TLC)

Luke and Madelein - Reportedly Split Up

Luke Berry and Madelein Perez have been through many ups and downs since they first debuted in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, and I don't think I'm out of line in saying we've seen more lows than highs. This season, for example, kicked off with the possibility that their wedding may not even happen, and while they went through with it, it seemed they had a lot to discuss about their future life together.

In an update that I'm not sure would surprise anyone, 90DayFiancé News and Memes and others have reported evidence that Luke and Madelein are no longer together, and may even be seeing other people. No word on whether they're officially divorced, but I'm sure we may get an update from either in a future 90 Day appearance.

(Image credit: TLC)

Greta and Matthew - Split Up

I don't think I'm breaking news here by mentioning that Greta Lin and Matthew broke up, since we saw it happen on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Once she arrived in the UK, she realized the spark she once felt between them was gone, and decided to end things before they went any further.

Greta decided to remain in the UK on a work visa after leaving Matthew, and she seems happy in her life abroad. As for Matthew, I felt like we saw him at what might be one of the lowest points in his life, but I hope he can appreciate it after the fact that she was upfront and didn't go through with the marriage, only to later end it. While it didn't end with marriage, this was one of the most mature ways I've seen a couple in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise handle a bad situation.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way still has to get through its tell-all, but after this, it's onward and upwards to 90 Day: The Single Life on TLC in its timeslot. I'm excited for a new season of the spinoff, even if two of the people involved don't fit the show's criteria.