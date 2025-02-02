Fans Were All Over Kim Kardashian's Latest Beach Bikini Pics, But One Fan Made An Interesting Point About Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has thrown fans into a frenzy ahead of the new season of The Kardashians — set to premiere February 6 on the 2025 TV schedule — by teasing in a preview for the season that she a) has been lying about being single and b) is making room in her house for a mystery man. So as fans took in the views on the SKIMS boss’ steamy new bikini pics, some continued to wonder who the lucky guy might be, and one fan offered a blast from the past with an interesting comment about Pete Davidson.

It may still be winter, but it’s always bikini season in the world of Kim Kardashian. She gave us a look at her hard-earned beach bod recently by sharing several candid (and some blurry) Instagram pics of herself frolicking in the water in her skimpy swimwear, which you can see below:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

We may or may not know who Kim Kardashian was referring to in the trailer for The Kardashians Season 6 (which will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription) when she spoke about building a “his” closet in her home (prompting mom Kris Jenner to say her daughter must "really like him") but the consensus in the comments of the above post is that he’s one lucky fella.

The same goes for another Instagram post that showed Kim Kardashian enjoying some pool fun with friends and family:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

In regards to our bikini-clad heroine, however, one fan had a pretty amusing comment regarding one of her ex-boyfriends, as @mitchell_hladchuk wrote:

Pete fumbled 😭

I’m not exactly sure why the tattooed “sad boy” was singled out amongst all of Kim Kardashian’s exes as being the one who fumbled, rather than ex-husbands Kanye West, Kris Humphries, etc., but I suppose rumors did suggest it was Pete Davidson who dumped her and not the other way around.

The American Horror Story: Delicate star also hasn’t publicly dated anyone since Pete Davidson — although her comments about “sneaking around” clued us in to the fact that she probably hadn’t left the dating scene altogether — so I guess that could also be why the fan name-checked the Dog Man voice actor.

Either way it’s safe to assume that relationship is staying firmly in the past, regardless of if any fumbles occurred or not, and hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to get the truth out of Kim Kardashian about her love life. Is this where she finally admits she was (or is?) dating NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.? Will the rumors about a real estate investor turn out to be true? How many bikini posts can we get between now and when she reveals these answers?

For the answers to those first two questions, at least, you’ll have to tune in when The Kardashians Season 6 premieres Thursday, February 6, on Hulu.