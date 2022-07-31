Walker Showrunner Admits She Even Upset Her Mom Over Jared Padalecki Character's Romantic Journey

Before Walker first premiered on The CW, in early footage we learned Jared Padalecki-led series was all about the Texas Ranger mourning the death of his wife and his journey to justice. The show's second season saw Cordell slowly start to date again, including longtime friend Geri or frenemy Twyla. Yet, when it comes to his love life, it seems like Cordell is still holding back. Ahead of Season 3's soon-to-come "struggles," however, Walker showrunner Anna Fricke mentioned that it’s all part of his journey -- even if she even pissed her own mom off in the process.

Showrunner Anna Fricke discussed the possibility of Cordell and Geri getting back together with TVLine. While it would be nice to see the two of them together again, she mentioned that it’s going to take some time as Cordell is still healing from losing his wife. She even caught some flack from her mom over what happened last season, but she defends Walker's creative choices.

Listen, my mother was very upset when he tried to move on [with Twyla]. I got an earful about that. I feel bad saying that I’m always trying to thwart [Walker and Geri]. I’m not. I really believe in Walker and Geri, and I feel like they have to earn each other. And I also think that, originally and ultimately, Walker’s origin story, at least as we know him, is as a widow, a man who’s grieving. We can’t lose sight of that, that he doesn’t just bounce back right away. This is a man who suffered great loss in his life, his children suffered great loss, and so it’s going to take a while for him to become the person I think he needs to become to really let love in.

Fricke may have had to defend the move to her own mother, but look, I get it. It makes sense that it will take some time for Cordell to really “let love in.” The whole premise of the series was about this widower who tried to solve his wife’s murder, how he was grieving and how his whole family was grieving. Even though we did see him date from time to time, having him take some time to figure out what he wants and seeing that journey will ultimately be good for him.

Plus, at least for the beginning of Season 3, Cordell has much bigger things to worry about. In the last few minutes of the Season 2 finale, after it seemed like things were going to go back to normal, Cordell went missing and wound up unconscious in the back of a van. Following the finale, Anna Fricke teased Cordell’s fate and hinted at something from his past haunting him. What that is and how it affects him moving forward is unknown, but fans will surely find out when Season 3 premieres.

It's hard to tell how the story will continue to address Cordell’s past, though I'm personally hoping we'll see his wife again. In fact, Jared Padalecki’s IRL wife Genevieve portrays his character’s late wife, and bringing her back in could help him reminisce and get to a point where he is "becoming the person" he needs to be in order to "let love in" again. In short, with network TV rolling or about to get rolling again, there's a lot to factor in script-wise! Maybe her mom should cut her a little slack?

Make sure to watch the Season 3 premiere of Walker on Thursday, October 6 on The CW to see if Cordell can escape his enemies and whether he and Geri get back together! In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else is coming this fall.