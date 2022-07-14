Walker Showrunner Reveals Big Season 3 Struggles Coming For Jared Padalecki's Cordell

The CW’s Walker survived the red wedding of cancellations in the spring, and the show is gearing up for its third season. Following the explosive Season 2 finale and surprise cliffhanger, Jared Padalecki’s Cordell will be in for a lot of new challenges when new episodes return. Showrunner Anna Fricke recently revealed just what struggles he will be dealing with.

At the end of Season 2 of Walker, despite the Walkers and the Davidsons patching things up, the plot took an ugly turn in the finale's final minutes. As Cordell, Liam, and Trey were racing each other, Liam and Trey caught up to Stella, with her dad nowhere to be found. In a cut to a white van, the Texas Ranger was unconscious and tied up in the back. Anna Fricke teased to TVLine that Cordell’s past will be back to haunt him, and each character will be pushed to their limits:

We’re really excited to explore learning some things about Cordell Walker that we never knew, and seeing his family in a new light. Season 2, we sort of focused on Cordell taking care of other people and sacrificing for them. Season 3, we are looking back into what happens when Walker’s past comes back to haunt him, because he does have a very complicated history, and it does follow him, and it affects his family — but they’re in a different boat than they were a couple of years ago. People have grown up, and people have learned some lessons, so I’m really excited about pushing the characters to their limits to see how they really react under fire.

There is no telling how far back into Cordell's past that Season 3 will explore or how complicated things will become, as plenty has already happened to Cordell in just the two seasons so far. A number of people have already come and gone out of his life. It will be interesting to see just what happens in the third season and how it will affect Cordell.

Something that I thoroughly enjoy about Walker is the fact that it greatly focuses on the family aspect. From what Anna Fricke is saying, it sounds like fans will be in for a rough ride in the upcoming season, and it won’t just be with Cordell. The entire Walker fam and their friends will be going through some struggles, so fans won’t want to miss a minute.

With Walker heading into its third season, Jared Padalecki continues to establish himself on The CW as a different character than his longtime role as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Former co-star and on-screen brother Jensen Ackles directed an episode of Season 2 earlier this year, and Ackles has said that there's "the possibility" that he'll appear in front of the camera if his schedule opens up.

He has kept busy since the end of Supernatural, with an intense performance as Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 3. He has also been upped to series regular status for the next season of ABC's Big Sky, and has the Supernatural prequel series in the works for The CW as well.

Season 3 is not the only thing from the Walker universe that fans can look forward to in the 2022-2023 TV season. Prequel series Walker: Independence will also be premiering in the fall. The show will take place in the 1800s and follow Kat McNamara’s Abby Walker after her husband is murdered as she journeys out west and winds up in the town of Independence, Texas.

Don’t miss Cordell and his ongoing struggles in the third season of Walker, premiering Thursday, October 6 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to.