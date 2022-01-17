Walker’s Jared Padalecki Explains How Cordell Will Be Affected By That Key Character Exit

Shortly after Season 2 of Walker premiered on The CW last year, series star Lindsey Morgan announced that she would be departing the show for personal reasons. Her character, Texas Ranger Micki Ramirez, was written out, as the character decided to leave Austin. This occurred ahead of the midseason hiatus and, with the show now back for 2022, Jared Padalecki is previewing the remaining episodes and how Micki’s exit will affect his character and his relationships.

While doing an Instagram Live with EW before Walker’s midseason premiere, Jared Padalecki reflected on Micki's emotional exit. The character had a serious relationship with Trey (Jeff Pierre), who has also started to grow closer to the Walker, family thanks to his job. Padalecki explained how the bond between Cordell and Trey will only grow from here on out:

Much like would happen in real life if somebody who you cared about deeply lost somebody as well... you kind of bond even more. We do see Trey and what he means to the Walker family as we move forward.

When Lindsey Morgan announced her departure, fans and cast rallied behind her and supported her decision. Though it was a sad development, it now seems that exit will not only bring her two co-stars closer together but their characters as well. It'll be interesting to see how Trey moves on without his love and how his relationship with the Walker family continues to evolve.

Of course, as Trey struggles to move forward, Cordell will as well. Jared Padalecki further explained how his Texas Ranger will “honor” his partner and close friend while still feeling the emptiness that Micki left:

He knows it's his job to get back on the horse and move forward, but he certainly feels the absence. He's dedicated to moving forward almost in her honor.

Cordell and Micki’s relationship was always a heartfelt one, as their partnership was definitely more like a familial relationship. Cordell has gone through a lot, and losing his partner surely wasn't easy for him, even if he didn’t lose her the way he lost his wife. Fans will surely be eager to see how he continues to move on.

Micki left town in order to find out more about her past and to get her mind right after running into her ex-fiancé while undercover. Trey, being the loving and supportive boyfriend that he is, understood. It’s unclear whether Lindsey Morgan could return to Walker in the future, even for just an episode or two. The 100 alum explained that leaving wasn’t easy but, hopefully, she’ll find her way back to the show at some point in the future, if she's able.

Catch new episodes of Walker on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW!