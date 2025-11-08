‘She Learned From Tom Holland’s Mistakes’: Spider-Man Fans Have Funny Thoughts On How Sadie Sink Avoided Dropping Brand New Day Spoilers

In a new interview, Sadie Sink proved she knows exactly how to handle a spoiler minefield. During the premiere for Stranger Things Season 5, the rising star was asked to describe her character in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day in just one word — a classic setup for a reveal. But instead of taking the bait, Sink grinned and swerved, responding with a deadpan that has fans thinking she’s definitely learned from Tom Holland's spoilery mistakes.

The quick clip, now circulating widely thanks to Entertainment Tonight’s YouTube channel , has sparked a wave of admiration and jokes across social media. Fans instantly picked up on Sink’s smooth, spoiler-proof response and couldn’t help but compare her savvy handling to the now-iconic history of Tom Holland’s Marvel slip-ups. Where Holland famously spilled more than a few plot secrets over the years, Sink kept it locked down, and fans are loving her for it. When asked to describe her character in one word, she responded:

I thought this was the Stranger Things premiere… [smiling] I wasn’t prepared.

When pressed, the Fear Street actress was not pressured into revealing anything. She continued:

Mmmm… no

How about that? It's clear Sink has masterfully dodged the question, revealing nothing about her rumor-making Spider-Man character, something the web-head fans found both hilarious and impressive. Her response is strikingly different from the franchise’s most notorious spoiler-leaker, and that is, of course, Tom Holland. So, what are fans saying about Sink’s perfect response?

How Fans Are Responding To Sadie Sink’s Answer

Folks over on X (formerly Twitter) were definitely impressed, and a little amused, by the Whale stars' expert response. Here are some of the best and funniest fan reactions to Sink’s spoiler-evasion skills:

@mvlsraff: “Most obvious Uncle Ben casting.”

“Most obvious Uncle Ben casting.” @Drum2dbeatz: “She knows Marvel got that sniper ready for her lol.”

“She knows Marvel got that sniper ready for her lol.” @moonzoey_zuu: “The way she said NO to any spoilers 😭 The DIVA she is omg 😭😭.”

“The way she said NO to any spoilers 😭 The DIVA she is omg 😭😭.” @ms_lost: “THIS DIVA IS UNBOTHERED💅❤️😭”

“THIS DIVA IS UNBOTHERED💅❤️😭” @modernselfgth: “She said more with that 'No' than a full press conference ever could 💀”

“She said more with that 'No' than a full press conference ever could 💀” @LE_BANDO: “If you listen carefully you can hear Feige disassembling his rifle.”

Fans are obviously having a blast with Sink’s evasive maneuver. While some are dissecting her every word for clues, others are just enjoying the way she effortlessly sidestepped spoiling her character's mystique while keeping her cool.

What Sink Could Have Learned From Tom Holland

It’s no secret that Tom Holland’s time as Spider-Man has been marked by charming enthusiasm and a tendency to accidentally reveal major plot points in interviews. From leaking the Infinity War poster to prematurely announcing Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland’s spoiler history is legendary.

So when Sadie Sink, the newest star to join the Spider-Man universe, shuts down a spoiler trap with a calm smile and zero info, fans immediately made the connection. One commenter put it best: “I just know if Tom Holland was in Sadie’s shoes, he wouldn’t shut up😭😭😭.” Yeah, I think that just about sums it up.

I also think it's worth noting that she's worked on Stranger Things for years, another project that is shrouded in secrecy. So, she's no newbie when it comes to keeping a project's secrets; in fact, I'd say she's a seasoned veteran at this point.

Whether or not that’s true when it comes to Tom Holland, one thing is certain: Sink knows how to keep a secret. And with Brand New Day still under tight wraps, Marvel fans will have to wait a little longer to learn exactly who she’s playing and how her character fits into the web of the Spider-Verse.