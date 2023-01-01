Watch Nick Cannon Do Strange Things With Condoms And Poke Fun At His Sex Life In Hilarious New Ad

With so many adorable and exquisitely named children to care for — Alyssa Scott delivered their second together , and his twelfth overall, on December 14 — Nick Cannon knows there are a lot of mouths he needs to help feed, and has reportedly been on the ball when it comes to handling child support . The comedian expertly combined his desire for new funds with his headline-making progeny through a new commercial for the condom delivery service LeCondom. It’s just the kind of aware self-trolling that we all needed to shift from 2022 into 2023 with class and ease.

Check out the LeCondom commercial below, which magically features Cannon taking a second to gnaw on one of the condoms, because what else is this dude gonna do with them?

This is truly one of the more brilliant ad campaign ideas of recent memory, particularly when it comes to pop culture irony. Common sense would say that Cannon would be one of the worst celebs possible to bring in, considering he’s now sired a dozen children, and has spoken about going without condoms in the past. It’s like asking John Stamos to promote a line of bald caps, or the bikini-rocking Alexandra Daddario to advertise a body-covering swimsuit.

Had this been played totally straightforwardly, it likely still would have worked, but the fact that Nick Cannon plays it all like an absent-minded doof makes it far more amusing, and could potentially convince some viewers that he doesn’t actually know what a condom is or how it works. “Is this French?”

I love that he attempts to open the condom wrapper using cocktail utensils, and would have been interested to see which of them would have been the most successful. But who needs strainers when one has teeth there at the ready for wrapper-ripping and condom-chewing? No lie, I think I laughed as hard at Cannon’s reaction to the condom’s taste as anything else from his extensive career. As he put it:

This balloon is juicy!

Highbrow comedy by any other name, surely.

As much as anything, this LeCondom commercial could easily be seen as promoting a fun and entertaining way to keep from spilling champagne and/or destroying windows with errant corks. The Masked Singer host looked like he was legitimately overjoyed to pop the cork inside one of the prophylactics, not to mention swinging it around while it was full of the bubbly. It’s not a water balloon fight I would immediately sign on for, but would love to watch from afar.

Perhaps we should expect to see Cannon appearing in more oddball commercials as time goes on, which would help him to keep renting out waterparks and other big ways to keep his kids happy. He did lend his self-aware chops to help Ryan Reynolds hock some Aviation gin last summer with a cocktail called the "vasectomy," but was far less willing to discuss the real-world procedure with Andy Cohen while appearing on CNN's New Year's Eve special.

Check out Cannon's appearance in Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson's 2022 Back That Year Up special with a Peacock subscription, and head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see all the new and returning shows on the way soon.