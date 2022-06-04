Watch The Real Hosts Reflect On Ending Talk Show After Eight Seasons In Video From Final Episode

The end of The Real has finally arrived, and it comes during a time in which the daytime talk show space is experiencing surprising cancellations. The syndicated show's conclusion may be sad for fans but, at the very least, the hosts were able to provide a proper farewell. After eight seasons on the air, the hosts got to reflect on the talk show ending.

During the sweet chat, the panel shared their favorite moments from the show’s eight seasons. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Garcelle Beauvais went the more personal route, while Jeannie Mai and Loni Love stuck with cute and funny clips from their time on The Real. To see the ladies reminisce about the talk show and to hear Mai say “Welcome to The Real” one last time, you can watch the bittersweet YouTube clip below:

I can't think of a more hilarious or sweet way to send off the series. Rewatching Adrienne Houghton’s wedding or the surprise appearance from Garcelle Beauvais’ son is enough to get the waterworks flowing for any fan. It's also fun to relive Love getting surprised by her celebrity crush, Idris Elba as, even years later, the encounter is still a major highlight from the show's history. And in keeping with her outrageous personality, Jeannie Mai picked the time that Love French-kissed her and former co-host Tamera Mowery-Housley, an on-camera moment that still shocks even today.

But it's hard for much to truly top the sound of the Dancing with the Stars alum saying the daytime chatfest’s signature sign-on one last time. The energy was still more than present in her voice, with a bit of tenderness mixed in as well. She summed up the moment perfectly, saying:

Today is a very special day that we will always hold near and dear to our hearts. Because after eight amazing seasons and… nine years and 1,360 episodes, this one will be our last and final show.

Her words really put the whole finale in perspective and, while watching, it's really hard not to recall the various topics, controversies, love, laughs, and tears shared throughout the talk show’s eight seasons. While Jeannie Mai spoke up for the collective, Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais already said their goodbyes shortly after news of the chatfest’s cancellation broke.

In addition to the daytime talk show’s end, viewers have also seen the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Nick Cannon as of late. The Wendy Williams Show is preparing for its final sign-off (which may or may not feature Williams herself) this summer as well. On the bright side, though, The Talk, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Drew Barrymore Show, and Tamron Hall are among the many other programs that are still around. Plus, Sherri Shepherd will be replacing Williams, and American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson is getting her own show.

But these offerings aside, we'll still miss The Real and the unique perspective it provided. I'm excited to see if any of the hosts return to the talk show world in the near future. While you wait for news on that front, you can look over CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule to learn when new and returning series premiere.