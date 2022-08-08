Wendy Williams' Brother Calls Daytime Host's Behavior 'Unnerving,' Opens Up About 'The Situation' After Host Misreported She Was Married

As Sherri Shepherd started running The Wendy Williams Show last year, a spotlight was shined on Williams’ health troubles as it became apparent she would not be returning to her daytime show. While The Wendy Williams Show was canceled after a full season of missing its star on the air, in more recent weeks, reports have broken about new comments the star reportedly made about being married (she's not) and more. Now, Wendy Williams’ brother has spoken on the record about the situation, calling it “very unnerving.”

Early in August, Hollywood Unlocked revealed a conversation that allegedly happened with Wendy involving news about her recent nuptials. Host Jason Lee noted when he’d talked to Wendy on the phone she’d told him she had gotten “married” in what would have been surprise news. The conversation was pretty straightforward, with the host recounting:

She says, ‘I’m married.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘I got married. I’m like, ‘You got married when?’ And she’s like, ‘I got married last week.'

That interview was quickly followed up by her rep, who said the marriage comment was “inaccurate,” and that the star “probably got carried away.” Now, her family is speaking out about the stories related to the daytime host that have broken in recent days, including the faux marriage comments.

What Wendy Williams’ Brother Had To Say After The Married Quotes Broke

To note, the comments Williams’ allegedly made on the podcast do not seem to be accurate to what is actually going on in her personal life. The former daytime host’s brother Tommy confirmed to Page Six that his sister had not married an LAPD officer, also sharing his feelings about his sibling's behavior.

She wasn’t getting married last week. I think it’s kind of crazy, and very unnerving.

He also noted the two had been in touch recently and she hadn’t mentioned a husband before noting the family feels Williams may not be “healthy” enough after her myriad issues to be going out and making appearances already. Per the report, she may not be around people who have her best interests at heart. Tommy also said it’s been “really sad” to watch from the outside, also stating:

I’ve been with Wendy since the very beginning and she’s never talked like this, but I don’t think it’s her fault. It’s a precarious situation.

The news comes a little over a month after Tommy spoke about his sister in a separate interview. She’s been doing press recently to talk about her daytime show’s cancellation as well as her health battles, including a struggle with lymphedema. Williams has also been going out in public more often , to events including an after party following this year’s Met Gala and more.

Regardless, Tommy has been clear he feels Wendy Williams is “struggling,” previously saying that it’s been hard because his sister doesn’t seem to recognize a need or want help.

She is fighting. She is struggling. She is working her way back to being Wendy. No, she is not the Wendy that we all knew. No she’s not. And it’s very sad, very heart-wrenching, very disappointing. It’s very frustrating, because when you find somebody in your family who you want to help, you want to help but they refuse your help. They denounce any type of accusation of them being different or in need of assistance and want to grab your hand. You know, it’s difficult.

Wendy Williams’ Family Aren’t The Only Ones With Concerns

Her rep William Selby has even said that Wendy Williams is not yet 100%. He’s noted he’s “trying [his] best to make [his] client happy,” even when he doesn’t always agree with where she wants to take her career.

I have to listen to her even if I don’t always completely agree … if she wants to do an interview, sometimes we do it, and if it doesn’t work, I stop it. We’re still testing the waters.

Though her talk show has been canceled, Wendy Williams has plans to launch a podcast by mid-August. She’s been moving forward with certain interviews and more, but it sounds like there are concerns about what might happen if the former daytime personality goes into full gear too soon.

Her pals and fellow TV hosts are rooting for her, however, with Charlamagne tha God has shared his hopes Williams will make a comeback given her history of success in the TV business. Nick Cannon also allegedly sent support to Wendy after his daytime show was also cancelled this year. We'll be sure to keep you updated if any further news related to the host breaks.