As Wendy Williams Attempts Comeback Following Talk Show's End, Her Brother Explains Why The Situation Is 'Very Heart-Wrenching' For Him
By Heidi Venable published
More scary reports from Wendy Williams' camp.
There have been lots of scary reports thrown around regarding Wendy Williams and the state of her health over the past year or so. The former talk show host was absent for the entirety of the final season of The Wendy Williams Show, with people around her at one point saying the media personality was struggling with simple tasks including eating and getting out of bed. Now, as she attempts to make a comeback — not to television, but rather podcasting — her brother has spoken out with some more troubling statements about her condition.
Tommy Williams spoke with Good Day DC about his sister following an interview she did with TMZ, in which she revealed she was done with TV following the cancellation of her talk show that is being replaced by Sherri Shepherd's Sherri. Wendy Williams also spoke about her battle with lymphedema, which she said has left her with just 5 percent feeling in her feet. Despite her claims that she’s not letting any of that hold her back, her brother described a “very heart-wrenching” situation that paints a bleak picture. He said:
Wendy Williams has been getting out and about more in recent months, even making an appearance at the Met Gala afterparty. However, Tommy Williams makes it sound like his sister actually needs more help than she’s letting on and is reluctant to admit that to those around her. Wendy Williams is certainly headstrong, and that attitude is part of what’s attracted fans to her over her nearly four-decade career on TV and radio, but it sounds like the circumstances are quite frustrating and heart-breaking for her loved ones.
The former talk show host has reportedly been “on the mend” for months, and she had been talking about a return to TV sooner rather than later, even amid the series finale of The Wendy Williams Show, which did not include the namesake host. In fact, Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter called the show’s final episode “a travesty.” Fans were dealt an additional blow when the show’s official YouTube channel was scrubbed, along with other domains that included clips and interviews from The Wendy Williams Show.
We, like her many fans, look forward to whatever project comes next for Wendy Williams, but her physical and mental health should definitely be the priority. We continue to hope that she is getting whatever help she needs. While we wait for updates — maybe about that podcast she mentioned — stay tuned to our 2022 TV schedule to see what new and returning shows are premiering soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.