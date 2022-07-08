As Wendy Williams Attempts Comeback Following Talk Show's End, Her Brother Explains Why The Situation Is 'Very Heart-Wrenching' For Him

There have been lots of scary reports thrown around regarding Wendy Williams and the state of her health over the past year or so. The former talk show host was absent for the entirety of the final season of The Wendy Williams Show, with people around her at one point saying the media personality was struggling with simple tasks including eating and getting out of bed. Now, as she attempts to make a comeback — not to television, but rather podcasting — her brother has spoken out with some more troubling statements about her condition.

Tommy Williams spoke with Good Day DC about his sister following an interview she did with TMZ , in which she revealed she was done with TV following the cancellation of her talk show that is being replaced by Sherri Shepherd's Sherri. Wendy Williams also spoke about her battle with lymphedema, which she said has left her with just 5 percent feeling in her feet. Despite her claims that she’s not letting any of that hold her back, her brother described a “very heart-wrenching” situation that paints a bleak picture. He said:

She is fighting. She is struggling. She is working her way back to being Wendy. No, she is not the Wendy that we all knew. No she’s not. And it’s very sad, very heart-wrenching, very disappointing. It’s very frustrating, because when you find somebody in your family who you want to help, you want to help but they refuse your help. They denounce any type of accusation of them being different or in need of assistance and want to grab your hand. You know, it’s difficult.

Wendy Williams has been getting out and about more in recent months, even making an appearance at the Met Gala afterparty . However, Tommy Williams makes it sound like his sister actually needs more help than she’s letting on and is reluctant to admit that to those around her. Wendy Williams is certainly headstrong, and that attitude is part of what’s attracted fans to her over her nearly four-decade career on TV and radio, but it sounds like the circumstances are quite frustrating and heart-breaking for her loved ones.

The former talk show host has reportedly been “on the mend” for months , and she had been talking about a return to TV sooner rather than later, even amid the series finale of The Wendy Williams Show, which did not include the namesake host. In fact, Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter called the show’s final episode “a travesty.” Fans were dealt an additional blow when the show’s official YouTube channel was scrubbed , along with other domains that included clips and interviews from The Wendy Williams Show.