Where Do We Know Savannah Guthrie's Husband From? Prior To Mother-In-Law's Disappearance, His Name Came Up In The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Case

Many remain focused on the saga involving the disappearance of Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy. The matriarch was last seen nearly two weeks ago and subsequently reported missing, and a criminal investigation was later launched. Amid the reports, Savannah and her family have been garnering significant attention, and that includes her husband, Michael Feldman. For Feldman, this marks yet another public matter he’s been linked to, as he also has ties to Depp v. Heard.

How Is Savannah Guthrie’s Husband Linked To Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Trial

Guthrie and Feldman tied the knot back in 2014 and share two children. While Guthrie has covered various new stories as a journalist, her hubby has an interesting career as well. Feldman serves as a founding member of the consulting, communications and advocacy firm The Glover Park Group, where he’s also the managing director. Additionally, Feldman is also a partner with the strategic communications firm FGS Global, which has a key connection to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s (televised) court case.

Heading up Depp’s legal team were Camille Vasquez (who gained a lot of notoriety) and Benjamin Chew, and the pair consulted with at least one other entity while forming their case. The team sought out FGS Global, and Michael Feldman helped with the consulting work. Savannah Guthrie herself confirmed her hubby’s link to the case when she interviewed Chew and Vasquez on Today in 2022. At the start of the chat, which is on X, Guthrie also specified, though, that Feldman hadn’t consulted with the duo ahead of the interview.

So it’s possible that anyone who thought Feldman’s name seemed familiar around this time may have heard it during Depp and Heard’s highly publicized legal dispute. A verdict in that defamation case was delivered in June 2022 with Heard being found guilty on three counts of defamation and Depp on two counts. As for the specific ways in which FGS contributed to the success of Depp’s camp, the general public isn’t privy to those details.

Michael Feldman, of course, now finds himself involved in a very different kind of legal matter. Throughout the search for his mother-in-law, Feldman has been showing support for his spouse and, through social media. Like his wife, he’s also taken to Instagram in an attempt to garner assistance from the general public in tracking down anyone who might be involved in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

What’s Going On With The Search For Savannah Guthrie’s Mother?

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her residence in Catalina Foothills, Arizona at around 9:45 p.m. on January 31. The criminal investigation was launched due to reported evidence that seemed to indicate that Guthrie was taken from her home against her will. As of this writing, however, no arrests have been made in the case. Since then, Savannah and her siblings, Cameron and Annie, have appeared in videos shared to social media. In one video that dropped earlier this month, the three acknowledged that a supposed ransom note had been submitted and, in another video released days later, Savannah and co. addressed an unspecified person or group linked to their mother’s disappearance.

Because of the situation, Savannah Guthrie has been taking time off from Today and, all the while, she’s received support from her colleagues. Hoda Kotb returned to the program just recently and has been covering for Guthrie in her absence. Having retired from the morning show in 2025, Kotb said she was “happy” to be back, because it meant she was able to show up for her work family. All the while, Today has reportedly seen high viewership due to the combination of the Winter Olympics and coverage of the Guthrie saga.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate leads in the hopes of discovering Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts. At present, the FBI is offering a reward of $100,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction. Based on what’s known, Savannah, Michael Feldman and their loved ones are still awaiting updates.