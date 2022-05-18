What The Good Girls Cast Is Doing Now

Despite a slew of devoted fans and a cast of talented actors, NBC made the decision to cut Good Girls short after its Season 4 finale, essentially ending the series on a cliffhanger and leaving the fate of the titular "girls" up in the air.

Good Girls still has a cult following, and rumor had it that Netflix might make moves to resurrect the dramedy and give it a proper final season, seeing how as recently as March, Good Girls made it to #2 on Netflix’s Top 10 list, causing many to wonder why the show was canceled in the first place.

Unfortunately, no save came through for Good Girls, so Season 4 is the last place we're likely to see all of the actors together on screen. But! You can still see many of the Good Girls actors in the projects they’ve done since its untimely ending. Let’s take a look!

Christina Hendricks (Beth Boland)

Housewife-turned crime boss Beth Boland was portrayed by Mad Men actor Christina Hendricks. Those who haven’t seen Mad Men might also recognize Hendricks’ voice from her role as Gabby Gabby in Toy Story 4.

Hendricks will star in the upcoming film adaptation of the New York Times Bestseller, The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, alongside Lucy Hale and The Big Bang Theory alum, Kunal Nayyar.

Currently, Hendricks voices the role of Cherie on the Hulu animated comedy Solar Opposites alongside Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland. Hendricks previously voiced the hive-mind being Unity on an episode of Rick and Morty in 2015. Both shows stream on Hulu.

Retta (Ruby Hill)

Prior to Good Girls, most knew Retta from her days as Donna on the NBC show Parks and Recreation. Recently, she’s been using her talents as the host of the HGTV show Ugliest House in America. She also dabbles in voice acting, appearing in shows like Where’s Waldo? and DuckTales.

In 2022, Retta signed a talent holding deal with NBC under which she will collaborate exclusively with NBCUniversal and Universal Television, including platforms like Bravo, Syfy, and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

Mae Whitman (Annie Marks)

Actress and singer Mae Whitman has been super busy expanding her voice acting career since the end of Good Girls, lending her voice to shows like Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken, the bingeable Amazon Prime original animated series Invincible, and Young Justice. She can also be heard in the Disney Channel series, The Owl House.

Whitman will star in Hulu’s upcoming musical rom-com series Up Here, a project that includes writer Steven Levenson (known for Tick, Tick…Boom! and Dear Evan Hansen) and Hamilton director Thomas Kail.

Manny Montana (Rio)

Though best known for his role as gang leader Christopher, a.k.a. Rio, in Good Girls, Manny Montana has joined the cast of Mayans MC, the FX crime-drama series that takes place in the same universe as Sons of Anarchy. Montana joined for the fourth season of the show, which premiered in April of 2022.

Reno Wilson (Stanley Hill)

Ruby’s devoted husband, Stanley, was played by Reno Wilson, an actor most famous for his role as Carl on the CBS show Mike & Molly. After the conclusion of Good Girls, Wilson appeared in the film Bolden, portraying jazz musician Louis Armstrong.

His most recent projects include Born A Champion, the true story of the first American black belt in jiu-jitsu. He's also set to appear in the 2022 movie, HeadShop, alongside actors like Nicole Ari Parker and Michael Jai White.

Matthew Lillard (Dean Boland)

Most recognize Matthew Lillard as the face of Shaggy in the live action Scooby-Doo movies, a far cry from the role of adulterous husband Dean Boland in Good Girls. But many don’t know that he actually still voices Shaggy in a number of projects, including the 2021 TV special, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!, and the MultiVersus video game. He also makes cameos on Robot Chicken as Shaggy.

Recent film credits for Lillard include Scream (2022) and a role on the Showtime drama, Billions.

Lidya Jewett (Sara Hill)

One of the talented children in Good Girls was Lidya Jewett, an actor who has previously appeared in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Disney Channel’s Bunk’d.

Prior to her time on Good Girls, Jewett was a cast-member of two Oscar-winning films, Black Panther and Hidden Figures, so the young actress has had plenty of experience working with seasoned pros.

Most recently, Jewett starred in Nightbooks, a Netflix film that aired in September of 2021. She will also appear in the 2022 movie, Ivy & Bean, based on the popular children’s books by Annie Barrows.

Isaiah Stannard (Ben Marks)

Good Girls actor Isaiah Stannard impacted the plot of the show in a big way. While the role of “Sadie” (later called Ben) was originally intended for a cis-male, Good Girls creator Jenna Bans changed the character with the help of GLAAD to create a transgender character. Stannard continues to be open about his experience as a transgender teen.

In 2021, Stannard played the role of Evan on the HBOMax show Genera+ion, which was sadly cancelled after one season.

Fans of Stannard can catch him again in the short film 5 Teenagers Walk Into a Bar.

David Hornsby (Boomer)

David Hornsby has appeared in many shows, including his ongoing portrayal of Rickety Cricket in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and small roles in shows like The Goldbergs and New Girl. However, the actor has focused mainly on writing since the conclusion of Good Girls. He continues to write for IASIP, a role he’s held since 2006, spanning all fifteen seasons of the sitcom. The show was renewed by FXX for four more seasons in 2020, so it’s likely Hornsby will be busy writing for a while.

Hornsby currently pulls double-duty writing and acting on Mythic Quest, one of the best Apple TV+ original shows currently streaming on the platform, working alongside fellow IASIP actor/creator, Rob McElhenney.

Zach Gilford (Gregg)

Fans wanting to see Zach Gilford in a show that isn't horror-related might be out of luck. Gilford has become a staple of the horror genre in recent years, giving a heartbreaking performance in Mike Flanagan’s Netflix miniseries Midnight Mass. In fact, Good Girls is the most light-hearted project Gilford has been a part of since his appearances on the Comedy Central show, Drunk History, in the mid to late 2010s.

Gilford will join Mike Flanagan again on the new horror/thriller, The Midnight Club, as well as the Edgar Allan Poe adaptation, The Fall of the House of Usher, a miniseries that will stream on Netflix. Both are set to premiere in 2022.

Gilford will also appear in the upcoming 2022 film, There’s Something Wrong With The Children (and yes, if you couldn't tell by the name, it's a scary movie).

Lauren Lapkus (Phoebe Donnegan)

Many recognize Lapkus from her quirky side character roles, but her most popular leading role was in David Spade’s 2020 Netflix comedy, The Wrong Missy.

Exciting upcoming projects for Lapkus include the CBS multi-camera sitcom Sober Companion, as well as the horror/comedy Boo!. Lapkus currently serves as the co-host of the Newcomers podcast with Nicole Byer, as well as the Threedom podcast alongside Scott Aukerman and Paul F. Tompkins.

Danny Boyd (Harry Hill)

Danny Boyd was recently featured in The Underground Railroad, available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. He was also in the Halle Berry movie Bruised (2020).

Boyd also portrays Ray Jr. in the Emmy award-winning series #freerayshawn, which airs on the Roku Channel.

Allison Tolman (Mary Pat)

Allison Tolman, most recognizable for her role in the FX series Fargo, currently stars in Season 2 of the Paramount+ original show, Why Women Kill, an anthology series depicting the struggles of several women from different generations and the infidelity (and other issues) of their husbands. (Feels kind of reminiscent of Good Girls, actually!)

Tolman also has appeared in Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience series. She portrayed Natalie Green in the live performance of The Facts of Life in December of 2021.

Tolman will be featured in the upcoming Watergate drama, Gaslit, starring alongside Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

James Lesure (Jimmy Turner)

Around the time of Good Girls’ cancellation, James Lesure was working on the HBO Max series, Divorce, opposite Sarah Jessica Parker.

Lesure briefly found his way back to network television with Rebel, an ABC legal drama that starred Katey Segal, but it was cancelled after one season, in the summer of 2021.

Lesure also appears as Julius Erving in the HBO Max series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Ignacio Serrichio (Nick)

Most famous for his ongoing role in the Telemundo International series, El Recluso, actor Ignacio Serrichio has been seen recently in shows like Netflix’s Lost in Space, as well as heard in recurring voice work for shows like Family Guy and Robot Chicken.

Serrichio will be joining the cast of Firefly Lane for its second season, joining current cast members Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke. Netflix announced the show’s renewal via Zoom in May of 2021, but there’s no word just yet on when Season 2 will premiere.

Breckin Meyer (Vance)

Former teen heartthrob Breckin Meyer was seen most recently in a supporting role in Happily, a “killer” romantic comedy film. Fans of Meyer can also see him in his 2021 film, The Enormity of Life, where he plays a man who receives a large inheritance from a distant relative after his failed suicide attempt.

Meyer joins a number of his Good Girls cast mates with voice roles on Robot Chicken, and is set to voice-act again in the long-awaited Star Wars: Detours animated comedy series.

Seasons 1-4 of Good Girls are available to stream on Netflix. While you’re binging, cross your fingers and hope the Netflix powers that be change direction and do come through with an Arrested Development-style redemption arc for Retta, Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and the entire Good Girls cast. I mean, we can dream, right?