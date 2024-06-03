What The Six Feet Under Cast Is Doing Now

Created by Alan Ball, Six Feet Under was a drama that explored how people in the business of death struggle with the topic on their own time, as seen through the eyes of a dysfunctional family who run a Los Angeles funeral parlor. During its five-season run from 2001 to 2005, all the way to its highly revered final episode, the series became one of the most acclaimed to ever air on HBO — due in part to the performances of its talented ensemble. In memoriam of this now classic TV show, let’s take a look at what the Six Feet Under cast has been up to in the years since they said goodbye.

(Image credit: HBO)

Peter Krause (Nate Fisher)

Since bidding farewell to his three-time Emmy-nominated role as eldest child, Nate Fisher, Peter Krause has only continued to find success on the small screen. Most notably, he starred in another dysfunctional family drama as Adam Braverman in NBC’s Parenthood cast before going on to to lead Fox’s 9-1-1 cast as L.A. Fire Department captain, Bobby Nash.

Audiences may have also spotted him in movies like 2006’s Civic Duty, a modernized Beauty and the Beast story called Beastly from 2011, and the fact-based 2020 drama, Saint Judy.

(Image credit: HBO)

Michael C. Hall (David Fisher)

Just a year after playing Nate’s brother, David — who spends much of the series struggling to come to terms with his sexuality — on a show about people struggling with death, Michael C. Hall led a series about a man obsessed with death as the title “hero” of the Dexter cast.

He would reprise his career-defining, homicidal role in 2021’s limited series follow-up, Dexter: New Blood, and is attached to executive produce an upcoming prequel series called Dexter: Original Sin. Hall also lent his voice to Sean Conant’s documentary, The Gettysburg Address, which is due in November 2025, and Deadline reports that he is starring in a dramatized film about the infamous cult, Heaven’s Gate, called The Leader.

(Image credit: Max)

Frances Conroy (Ruth Fisher)

The Fisher Family matriarch, Ruth — an iconic TV mom who deserved more credit — was played by Frances Conroy, who found further success as one of the most frequent recurring American Horror Story actors, appearing in eight seasons so far.

She has played a few other notable motherly roles, such as Barney Stinson’s mom, Loretta, on How I Met Your Mother and Penny Fleck in Oscar-winning comic book movie, Joker, in 2019. More recently, she appeared in the Oscar-winning Netflix original Western movie, The Power of the Dog, and voiced the role of The Director in the platform’s acclaimed animated 2023 film, Nimona.

(Image credit: HBO)

Lauren Ambrose (Claire Fisher)

As the youngest Fisher, the free-spirited Claire, we have Lauren Ambrose, whose most notable small screen efforts following Six Feet Under include producer M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant from Apple TV+ and a Season 2 stint in the Yellowjackets cast for Showtime.

Highlights of her big screen resume include the 2009 fantasy dramedy Cold Souls, writer, director, and star Mike Birbligia’s semi-autobiographical film, Sleepwalk with Me, and the 2012 comedy Wanderlust, opposite Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston. She is expected to return as Van on Yellowjackets Season 3 and, according to Deadline, is reuniting with producer Shyamalan for an upcoming thriller called Caddo Lake.

(Image credit: HBO)

Freddy Rodriguez (Federico Diaz)

The Fishers’s business partner, Federico Diaz, is one of best-known characters of Freddy Rodriguez, who earned an Emmy nomination for the performance. The actor is also well-known for playing Wray in Robert Rodriguez’s Planet Terror segment from 2007’s Grindhouse and Benny Colón on the CBS legal drama Bull.

Rodriguez more recently played detectives in both Hulu’s Wu-Tang an American Saga and the 2023 anthology horror movie, V/H/S/85, lent his voice to Max’s animated sci-fi thriller Scavengers Reign, and has a romantic dramedy in post-production called Day When the Rains Came.

(Image credit: HBO)

Mathew St. Patrick (Keith Charles)

David’s on-and-off cop boyfriend, Keith, was played by Matthew St. Patrick, who would later make several guest appearances in various cop dramas, including Law & Order: SVU and Hawaii Five-0. He has also starred opposite Jason Statham and Jet Li in the 2007 revenge thriller War and had a four-episode stint on the final season of Sons of Anarchy. St. Patrick’s most recent acting role was in the 2019 ensemble drama Ice Cream in the Cupboard, but he worked as a production consultant for a 2021 special called Night, Mother.

(Image credit: HBO)

Rachel Griffiths (Brenda Chenowith)

Nate’s on-and-off girlfriend, Brenda, was played by Rachel Griffiths, who had earned an Academy Award nomination for 1998’s Hilary and Jackie before she was cast on Six Feet Under. Following the series end, she starred on another dysfunctional family series called Brothers & Sisters from 2006 to 2011 and appeared in movies like the original Step Up from 2006, 2013’s Saving Mr. Banks, and the Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge in 2016.

Griffiths was more recently seen in the hit 2023 rom-com, Anyone But You, and in an Australian political drama series called Total Control, and, as Variety reported in 2023, is leading an upcoming dramedy about an escort agency called Madam.

(Image credit: HBO)

Jeremy Sisto (Billy Chenowith)

Brenda’s younger brother, Billy, was played by Jeremy Sisto, who has achieved a very successful career in the years since Six Feet Under, which includes the acclaimed 2007 dramedy Waitress, a stint on Law & Order as Det. Cyrus Lupo, and the ABC comedy Suburgatory from 2011 to 2014. He would later go on to lend his voice to animated films Ferdinand and Frozen II and currently stars in CBS’ FBI as Jubal Valentine. Sisto will play the title role of an upcoming fantasy drama called Captain Tsunami.

(Image credit: HBO)

James Cromwell (George Sibley)

Academy Award nominee James Cromwell (for 1995’s Babe) joined the cast in Season 3 as Ruth’s second husband, Prof. George Sibley, and would later reunite with Conroy on Season 2 of American Horror Story. Some of his other notable post-Six Feet Under credits include more Oscar darlings like the 2012 Best Picture Oscar winner, The Artist, and more acclaimed series like The Young Pope and Succession.

After more recently voicing Alfred in Amazon’s Merry Little Batman and appearing in Apple TV+’s Sugar, his role in Jeremy Saulnier’s long-awaited Netflix original movie, Rebel Ridge, will hopefully be seen soon.

(Image credit: HBO)

Justina Machado (Vanessa Diaz)

Justina Machado had a recurring role (which became a main role in the final season) as Federico’s wife, Vanessa, who was a vocational nurse and, coincidentally, one of the multiple characters in the medical field the actor has played — most notably Penelope Alvarez on Netflix’s reimagining of the classic sitcom, One Day at a Time.

She is also well-known for her recurring role on Jane the Virgin, impressive stint on Dancing with the Stars, successful voice acting career (including Elena of Avalor and the Gears of War video games), and reputation as a Scream Queen, having starred in the likes of Final Destination 2 and The Horror of Delores Roach. She is set to play another medical professional in the upcoming series, Pulse.

(Image credit: HBO)

Richard Jenkins (Nathaniel Fisher Sr.)

Despite his death in the pilot, Nathaniel Fisher Sr. was a pivotal presence on Six Feet Under in spirit, in hallucinations, and in flashbacks, as played by Richard Jenkins.

The veteran character actor’s Academy Award-nominated performance in 2008’s The Visitor rejuvenated his career, leading to larger roles in films like the horror-comedy movie favorite The Cabin in the Woods and Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water (which earned him a second Oscar nod) and more acclaimed series like Netflix’s Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Following his voice acting role in the 2024 movie, IF, Jenkins is set to star in Amazon’s upcoming drama series, Criminal.

While Six Feet Under may be gone (unless there is still a chance for a reboot), it will continue to live on in our memories and through the talents of its brilliant cast.