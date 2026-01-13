Before Robert Irwin’s New TV Gig, He Reunited With DWTS’ Co-Champ Witney Carson For A Cute Video

After ending 2025 on a high note by winning Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, Robert Irwin is continuing to ride that high in 2026. The conservationist, who has been getting back to work at Australia Zoo, recently announced a new reality TV gig much closer to home. However, before that, he reunited with his fellow champ Witney Carson for a very cute video.

Carson has been sharing on social media in recent weeks that she and her family are taking a trip Down Under to visit Australia Zoo, and the time has finally come. After posting a video of her, her husband, and their two sons on the long flight, the DWTS pro finally reunited with Irwin. He posted a fun TikTok of the five of them in their Zoo fits, too. Take a look at Team IrWINit:

It’s been just over a month since the Dancing With the Stars finale, but it also feels like it's been a long time since Carson and Irwin were together and on their path to victory. So, it is just so nice to see them in the same vicinity again.

With Carson at Australia Zoo, this also means she’ll be able to meet her namesake, Witney the Wallaby.

Overall, it’s really sweet to see just how close the pair still is and how the wildlife conservationalist is basically part of the dancer's family now. Also, I have certainly missed Carson and Irwin's TikToks, and I really hope this is not the only one they do together.

Irwin and Carson’s reunion comes just before he sets his sights on a different reality show on the 2026 TV schedule. It was confirmed in November that he’d be returning to Australia’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, People reported that the 22-year-old will co-host alongside Julia Morris for the new season, premiering on January 18. The duo has been hosting the Australian reality show since 2024, after Irwin replaced Chris Brown. Morris, meanwhile, has been hosting since the series premiered in 2015. (It's not Thunder Down Under or Chippendales, but it's definitely fun.)

With Irwin returning to I’m A Celebrity, that should make things a little easier for him when it comes to work and family. He was in the States for a while for Dancing With the Stars, with his family moving out to LA as well to cheer him on. Now that he’s back on his home turf, and he’s probably excited about sticking around for a while and getting back to work not only at Australia Zoo, but I’m A Celebrity.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Witney Carson and her family make this an annual trip, but if anything, there will surely be more TikTok videos to come of her and Robert Irwin. I miss seeing the two of them dancing together already, so just getting these videos makes it a bit better. At the very least, Season 34 of DWTS is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription, so all Team IrWINit moments can be watched and enjoyed there.