Whatever Happened To Britney Spears’ Ex Husband After He Crashed Her Wedding?

Likely the last thing anybody expected when Britney Spears was preparing for her June wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari was a cameo appearance from Jason Alexander. The singer’s childhood friend (and husband for all of 55 hours in 2004) attempted to crash the Spears/Asghari nuptials , ultimately being detained by event security before police arrived to take him into custody. So whatever happened to Alexander?

Britney Spears’ ex-husband was ordered to remain in jail on felony stalking charges following his uninvited entrance into the former pop singer’s home on June 9, after a security guard testified that Jason Alexander tried to open her bedroom door , which was locked. On August 11, Alexander agreed to a plea deal, Rolling Stone reported, pleading no contest to aggravated trespassing and battery, while the felony stalking and misdemeanor vandalism charges were dropped.

Judge Gilbert Romero sentenced the Louisiana native to 128 days in county jail, which was reduced to 64 days — the amount of time he had already served — for “good behavior.” Britney Spears had already obtained a three-year restraining order against her first ex-husband following the June incident.

Despite being understandably shaken by the unexpected drama, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari went on to enjoy a fairytale wedding , complete with horse-drawn carriage and dancing into the night with a star-studded guest list that included Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Madonna.

Paris Hilton raved about her longtime friend's big day, calling Britney Spears “an angel” and “a Disney princess.” Thankfully, the drama that preceded the ceremony didn’t affect the bride too much, as Hilton said Spears had a “sparkle in her eyes” as she walked down the aisle to finally marry Sam Asghari, who she met in 2016.

After the party settled down, however, Britney Spears took action, firing all of the personnel involved in the Jason Alexander security breach . It was an extreme reaction, sure, but completely understandable, as her ex-husband-of-55-hours had reportedly been seen wandering the outskirts of Spears and Asghari’s property several times in the days leading up to the ceremony, including the day before.

Jason Alexander documented his actions on the day of the wedding on Instagram Live , and he still was able to make it to the second floor of his ex-wife’s home, where she was preparing ahead of her walk down the aisle. That’s a very scary occurrence, especially considering everything Spears has already endured during her traumatic 13-year conservatorship .