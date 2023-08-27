Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The Week 4 Veto, And Why Fans (Including Me) Are Frustrated With The Winner

Warning! The following contains spoilers from Big Brother's live feeds as of Sunday, August 27th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 25 seemed like it would deliver another wild week when Cameron Hardin won the Head of Household when he needed to. Seemingly oblivious to his position in the house or the potential allies he could rally, Cam quickly disappointed viewers when he nominated Jag Bains and Blue Kim for eviction. Fortunately, the veto presented another opportunity for a big move, though many fans, myself included, are upset with the winner.

For anyone who isn't watching Big Brother online with a Paramount+ subscription, the Week 4 veto competition results are in, so let's lay those results out before diving into the growing frustration of live feed viewers, as this might be one of the worst weeks of gameplay the house has seen in a couple of seasons.

(Image credit: CBS)

Red Won The Week 4 Video

After weeks of existing in "the middle" between the two big alliances, Red Utley finally has an opportunity to pick a side. He won his first competition in the veto, which was also advantageous for his only true ally in the game, Cameron. Now, they have the power to make a big move and switch up the house's dynamic in a way that benefits them, though I wouldn't bet on that so far.

(Image credit: CBS)

Why Fans (And Me) Are Upset At Red's Decision-Making After The Win

Cameron and Red talked ahead of the veto and discussed making a big move if Jag or Blue managed to come off the block. The plan discussed was to try and backdoor Izzy Gleicher, but only if they had the power to pull someone else on the block if deemed necessary. Now, Red has the veto, and they've both immediately decided it will not be used.

Why? According to Cameron, doing this will allow both of them to "maintain the status quo," and hopefully help both of their games moving forward. The bizarre thing about this logic is that both Cameron and Red already know they don't have a great standing in the game, and also believe doing exactly what the majority alliance would do will protect them.

In reality, Cameron and Red are the next targets in the game, and they took what could've been a game-changing week to deal a major blow to the powers that be, and instead ensured their evictions will likely happen that much quicker. What's even worse is that, as of writing, they won't even get Jag out like they think they will. Votes have already gathered to vote out Blue, which might ultimately save Jared Fields after he made that big mistake days ago.

It's disappointing, because it seems like we're now in for a few predictable and boring weeks of Big Brother, where Cameron, Red, and Bowie Jane are voted off unceremoniously. I could still be surprised, of course, and given the chaos of weeks past, maybe some big move will come out of nowhere. The odds aren't looking good right now, and if someone is going to shake up the house, it doesn't look like it'll be Cameron or Red who do it.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays live at 9:00 p.m. ET. That's the schedule for now anyway, though viewers should expect a big schedule change when the NFL returns in September.