Dancing With The Stars' Alix Earle Is Used To Getting Candid On Social Media, But Explains Why Performing On Live TV Has Her Nervous
The influencer talked about the difference.
Dancing With The Stars Season 34 cast reveal is just around the corner, and ahead of learning the full lineup of pros and celebrities that will be in the mix for the 2025 TV schedule, one star is getting real about nerves going into the competition. Alix Earle has a huge following on social media, but admitted she's a bit on edge about appearing on live television.
Earle was one of the first stars announced for Season 34, which is set to premiere on September 18th. Ahead of competing against other confirmed stars like Robert Irwin and Eras Tour dancer Jan Ravnik, she opened up to TV Insider about the big phobia she has surrounding her debut on DWTS:
It does feel like Dancing With The Stars does build some strong bonds between competitors, as we've seen recent examples of that happening both platonically and romantically. Recent examples include Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko dating, and Alan Bernsten and Ilona Maher's friendship is one of the best we've seen in the show's history.
For all the fear she has of making a mistake on live television, Alix Earle is genuinely excited to be on the show. Specifically, she's ready to put her dance skills to the test and see how she'll measure up against competitors as she dives into something she hadn't previously:
We'll see how Alix Earle measures up against the celebrity cast, which is set to be revealed on Wednesday, September 3rd. Typically, those with a dancing background tend to have a leg up on their opponents in the early game, as do those with a considerable following. Earle has millions of followers on most every major social media platform, so I'd say she's a favorite heading into Dancing With The Stars Season 34.
Alix Earle seems to have all the prerequisites of a contestant that will go far in Season 34, but can she win it all? It's probably too soon to make predictions, but I have to imagine Jan Ravnik is going to be a tough one to beat given he's a trained professional dancer as well as someone competing with the force of all Swifties behind him. I would say this season of Dancing With The Stars is his to lose, and we haven't even seen these celebrities step on the stage yet.
I can't wait to see who Earle will be paired with, and I'm guessing the pros are wondering as well. Daniella Karagach told CinemaBlend that the pros only find out who they'll be working with close to the same time as the actual cast release, which doesn't give them a ton of time to prepare.
Fortunately, we don't have much longer to wait until the new season of Dancing With The Stars premieres Season 34 on ABC on September 18th. Tune in to see who looks like a shoe-in to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, and who might be going home relatively quickly.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
