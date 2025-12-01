Insider Drops Claims About What Megan Fox And MGK Did For Thanksgiving

Celebrity couples have a habit of fascinating the public, just look at the saga that surrounded Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Another former pair who has made countless headlines in recent years is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who welcomed their baby daughter back in March. The two have been coparenting after yet another break-up, and an insider made some claims about how the pair of celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving together.

Megan Fox's pregnancy announcement came when this couple got back together, although they reportedly broke up again prior to her giving birth. Regardless, they've been able to parent baby Saga Blade together, and according to an alleged insider who spoke to People, the former couple was able to spend the recent holiday together. They were quoted saying:

Megan spent Thanksgiving with Colson and their daughter. They've come so far since last year. It was a much happier celebration this year. He's been making a huge effort to work on himself. He wants Megan to be happy. He wants to be around for the baby.

How sweet is that? Despite their history, it sounds like MGK and Fox are doing well coparenting despite the history and drama from their relationship. Because of this, they were able to spend Thanksgiving together and enjoy their daughter's first time being alive during that particular holiday.

Perhaps this shouldn't be all that surprising; Fox has spent years coparenting with ex Brian Austin Green. Still, it's heartening to hear the way these celebs have been able to get over their interpersonal drama for their family. Another insider offered an update about where these two currently stand, saying:

Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby. While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They're putting the baby first, and it's brought them closer in many ways.

This sweet update is sure to inspire shippers who are hoping that Fox and MGK end up getting back together yet again. We'll just have to see if this upward trend actually results in the two celebs giving their relationship another go. The former pair are going to be connected forever through their daughter, so who knows? Maybe this coparenting will help the two reconcile.

In the early stages of their relationship, this pair was known for their unique way of showing affection, such as Fox and MGK drinking each other's blood. But when Fox deleted their photos in 2023 and temporarily deactivated her Instagram account it was clear there was trouble in paradise. Since then they did a ton of couple's therapy, got back together, got pregnant, and seemingly broken up. Is anyone else's head spinning?

There are plenty of folks hoping another reconciliation happens, but only time will tell if that happens. In the meantime, Machine Gun Kelly is keeping busy touring while Megan Fox will voice a role in Five Night Nights At Freddy's 2, which will release in theaters December 5th as part of the 2025 movie release list.