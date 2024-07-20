The Sweet Reason Why Swifties Think One Of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Outfits Was A Nod To Brittany And Patrick Mahomes

When it comes to Swifties, they love to theorize about things like Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects and her surprise songs . However, they also love to try to figure out if things like the pop star’s fashion choices have deeper meanings. Most recently, fans hypothesized that the color combination of her latest 1989 set was a nod to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

For context, Taylor Swift’s outfit for the 1989 set is a two-piece set that she has in various colors – like pink, blue, green, yellow and orange – and she'll mix and match them all. At her show on July 19 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, she went for a blue top and pink skirt. Immediately after that, fans realized that she and her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s very good friends – Brittany and Patrick Mahomes – posted about their third baby’s gender reveal on the same day. So, that led to some Swifties posting this theory:

Wait the Mahomes had their gender reveal today 😭💕 https://t.co/tFuaoZd4wmJuly 19, 2024

Obviously, this is a theory and this could very well just be a coincidence. However, either way, it’s very cute, especially because the gender reveal was adorable and Swift’s outfit was perfect. Also, lately, the “Shake It Off” singer has been opting for matching versions of her 1989 fit – wearing the purple version and yellow set recently. So, the fact that she went back to the mix-and-match look, picked blue and pink, and it happened to be on the day of the gender reveal is quite a coincidence if it wasn’t intentional.

As I mentioned, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes posted their gender reveal for their third kiddo to Instagram on July 19 – which featured the family of four playing tic-tac-toe to reveal that they are having a little girl.

(Image credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram Story)

The two announced that they are having a little girl, and they celebrated with their two kids – Sterling Skye, their oldest daughter who is 3 years old, and Patrick “Bronze, " their boy who is a little over 1 year old.

Right before this announcement, the couple was in Europe, and Brittany posted about spending time with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. They also attended an Eras Tour show in Amsterdam, and over the last year, it’s become abundantly clear that the pop star is close to the Mahomes.

During the last football season, it was reported that Swift and Brittany had bonded, and at one point, the quarterback’s partner gave a shoutout to the singer’s viral “Dads, Brads and Chads” comment. Plus, Patrick has sung the singer’s praises, speaking highly about her and Travis as a couple as well as her as an artist. Outside of NFL games, the two women have been seen on numerous occasions together, so it would make sense if this outfit choice was intentional.

However, we don’t know if it was. There’s always the chance it was coincidental. But, if there’s one thing we know about Taylor Swift, it’s that she’s a “Mastermind,” and it’s certainly possible that she wore the pink and blue fit to give a sweet nod to her friends.