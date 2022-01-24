Yellowjackets: 6 Actors We Want To Play Adult Lottie In Season 2

In the aftermath of Yellowjackets Season 1, we have a hell of a lot of questions. The mystery-driven Showtime series established a pair of equally captivating dual storylines through its first 10 episodes, and anticipation for what’s coming next is at an extreme high. It’s actually difficult to pin down exactly which development in the series is most exciting – but certainly in the running is the idea that Season 2 will introduce audiences to the adult version of Lottie.

Recognized by fans on social media as The Antler Queen, Lottie (played by Courtney Eaton) has become a standout presence on Yellowjackets because of her prophet-esque visions of the future, and the fact that she is still alive in 2021 was among the many great bombshells dropped in the finale. Naturally, we’ve immediately started speculating about who could play adult Lottie in Yellowjackets Season 2, and after narrowing down a list of names, the following six seem like standout options for the gig.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Megan Gale

Admittedly, Megan Gale doesn’t have an extensive amount of acting experience. She’s primarily known as a model, though she’s had roles in a few movies, and was actually director George Miller’s choice to play Diana Prince a.k.a. Wonder Woman in Justice League: Mortal – the live-action blockbuster that was cancelled before production started. These professional qualifications may not sound particularly impressive, but what would make the casting fun is that Gale has a connection to Courtney Eaton via the fact that they were both in Mad Max: Fury Road together.

Megan Gale and Courtney Eaton, respectively playing The Valkyrie and Cheedo The Fragile, only share a few scenes in the movie, but it’s one hell of a shared credit given that the blockbuster is widely considered one of the all-time great action films. There is also certainly a physical similarity between the two actors – most noticeably their long, black hair – and they have shared heritage both being part Māori.

(Image credit: Lions Gate Films)

Shannyn Sossamon

Shannyn Sossamon will forever be endeared to fans thanks to her breakout role opposite Heath Ledger in Brian Helgeland's A Knight's Tale, and she has spent her career starring in a wide range of genres – from the dark comedy of The Rules Of Attraction and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang to horror features like One Missed Call and Sinister 2. As far as small screen work goes, she’s had prominent roles on two network series in the last five years (Wayward Pines and Sleepy Hollow), and she could be a great fit into the Yellowjackets cast.

She wasn’t quite as young as Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, or Melanie Lynskey when she first got her start, but all the same Shannyn Sossamon is a presence with which we’ve become well-familiar in the last two decades, and that’s certainly a desirable energy to expand on as the ensemble cast grows with the show. Sossamon has the talent to pull off the role, and it could be a tremendous showcase for her.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn has come a long way since her time as a co-host on G4’s Attack of the Show!, as working with reputable filmmakers like Steven Soderbergh and Aaron Sorkin has successfully changed her profile in Hollywood. We haven’t yet seen her play a role quite like what we anticipate from adult Lottie in Yellowjackets Season 2, but one can also imagine her sincerely surprising in the part and deliver something unexpected with the part.

The Newsroom was a big turning point for Olivia Munn’s career, and Yellowjackets could possibly do something similar for her. She looks enough like Courtney Eaton to be convincing as her 25-years-older counterpart on the show, and she has the charisma to pull off the performance.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Maggie Q

While a number of actors have to pick a lane when it comes to big and small screen projects, Maggie Q has been killing it on both fronts since she made her Hollywood debut in 2001’s Rush Hour 2. In addition to being in sequel and franchise films including Mission: Impossible III, Live Free Or Die Hard, and the Divergent movies, she has been consistently working on television since 2010, with lead roles on shows including Nikita, Stalker, and Designated Survivor.

Maggie Q just launched a new series this year – the Fox comedy Pivoting with Eliza Coupe and Ginnifer Goodwin – but even if that series gets picked up for a second season hopefully she would be able to find time in her schedule for Yellowjackets Season 2, because she would be a great fit as adult Lottie. Fun added serendipity bonus: the “Q” in Maggie Q is short for Quigley, which is the last name of Christina Ricci's Misty on the show.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Élodie Yung

Élodie Yung’s on-screen reputation is primarily as an ass-kicker – starting with her roles in French action films like District 13: Ultimatum and enhanced by her performances in film and television like G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Daredevil, and The Hitman’s Bodyguard. She’s presently getting the opportunity to stretch her dramatic chops starring as the lead in the Fox crime series The Cleaning Lady, but schedule permitting she could be an exciting addition as adult Lottie in Yellowjackets.

We’ve seen Élodie Yung do magic doing physical gymnastics, but it could be fascinating to see her exercise some mental gymnastics as the prophet-esque character. She certainly has a powerful allure, and that’s going to be a necessary aspect of the part given that it seems Lottie might be running her own cult in her life after the wilderness. And who knows? Maybe her full embrace of her seemingly supernatural visions has also seen her embrace the spiritual side of martial arts.

(Image credit: MGM)

Bérénice Marlohe

The opportunity to play a Bond girl is surely an appealing one for most actors, and Bérénice Marlohe most certainly turned a lot of heads with her turn as Severine in Sam Mendes’ Skyfall. It admittedly isn’t a massive role, as she suffers a grim fate at the hands of Javier Bardem’s Raoul Silva, but that performance and her work since – not to mention a physical resemblance to Courtney Eaton – should put her in the running for Yellowjackets Season 2.

Bérénice Marlohe has certainly mixed things up in the years since Skyfall, working with Terrence Malick (Song To Song), David Lynch (Twin Peaks), and Will Ferrell (The Spoils Before Dying). Her ability to suppress her natural accent would obviously be an important thing if she were to play adult Lottie (it wouldn’t make much sense if the character suddenly became French), but she certainly has the presence and charisma for the part.

Yellowjackets Season 2 doesn’t yet have a production start date, nor does it have any kind of set release date – but we can hope that it won’t be long before we start hearing more updates on the casting front. To see what is confirmed to be ahead on the television schedule, check out our 2022 TV Premiere Dates guide, and be on the lookout for news about the show here on CinemaBlend.