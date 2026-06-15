Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Is Aware Of The 'Really Dark' But Hilarious George Cooper Memes On TikTok
I can't believe he knows about this.
Young Sheldon alum Lance Barber recently confirmed his awareness of all the wild memes on TikTok involving his character, George Cooper. Social media users put the Cooper family patriarch in wild positions that make him look like the subject of one of the darkest true crime shows one could imagine. While fans of the show may still be mourning George and his tragic death at the end of the series, edits with millions of likes are making the family patriarch look like a serial killer. On that note, I love Barber's take.
Barber recently appeared at FanExpo, where he confirmed he learned about the trend, and he revealed he'd been approached by people who never watched the show but knew him from social media. Barber, who was last on the 2026 TV schedule via an appearance on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, talked about how his own kids would get in on the fun:
In case there are any Netflix subscription holders wondering, no, you will not find an episode of Young Sheldon in which George serves him up as a brisket. As mentioned, however, there are a ton of memes on TikTok with wild engagement. For those who aren't on "that side" of social media, here's an example:
That's one of many and, yes, they all feature scenes from Young Sheldon that are re-cut to look really dark out of context. I really wish these content creators would start watching Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage so they can work in that scene where George Sr. appeared as a zombie.
I also wonder if Chuck Lorre and other creatives of The Big Bang Theory are watching this and realizing they could reference this in the upcoming spinoff, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe. With the trailer showing that Stuart will come in contact with alternate versions of the show's characters, it would be wild for Lance Barber to play a version of George Cooper that was a serial killer.
Overall, it seems like anything is on the table with that multiverse-bending spinoff, but who knows if it'd ever do something as dark as make Young Sheldon resemble one of the best true crime shows on streaming. I guess if it never happens, there's no shortage of unhinged George Cooper memes on TikTok for me to enjoy and, presumably, there are more edits to come. Maybe we can get one where a detective character finally brings George to justice and takes him in for booking!
Young Sheldon is available to stream over on Netflix and HBO Max. For those who haven't seen the show, it's worth a watch, and I'd even be so bold as to say I enjoy it more than The Big Bang Theory.
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Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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