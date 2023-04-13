Zendaya’s Euphoria Mom Shares Honest Opinion Of Her Tom Holland Relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the hottest couples at the moment, however, does the Spider-Man star have the approval of his girlfriend's (TV) mom? Nika King, who plays Rue’s mom Leslie on Euphoria, gave her honest thoughts on her TV daughter’s real-life boyfriend, and she had nothing but sweet things to say about the lovebirds.

The Spider-Man co-stars reportedly started dating in 2017, the same year Homecoming came out, and their relationship was officially confirmed in 2021. Since then, the two have gushed over each other’s work, attended events together, and hilariously clarified their boundaries with each other by noting they should not be in the kitchen at the same time . While the two have been together for a long time, King told Page Six that she doesn't quite know “the extent of their relationship,” but she does love love, saying:

I’ve met Tom. He’s come over to her house when they have dinners and stuff like that. He’s very sweet, very nice. And I don’t know what the extent of their relationship [is]. But they always look happy, they always look like they’re enjoying themselves. And I’m just like, look, whenever I see love, I’m here for it.

It makes sense that King and the cast of Euphoria have met Holland on a few occasions. The Cherry star told IMDb that he’s visited the set of “Euphoria at least 30 times,” and said he’d love to make a cameo on the HBO hit . Along with Zendaya’s hopes for Season 3 of the hit show, I think all of us, including the Spider-Man actor, are hoping he will get to play an itty bitty role in the next installment. However, for the time being, we can gush over the fact that Zendaya's Euphoria family also loves her boyfriend.

Based on King’s comment, she seems to think that Holland is a great fit for her TV daughter. The actress also noted that Zendaya has a “good core of people,” and she’s found a “tribe” that she can “trust,” seemingly including the Uncharted star in that group.

That small "clique" was seen out together in Mumbai as Zendaya, Holland and her former stylist and good friend Law Roach attended a fancy event together. Along with this appearance, both actors have big upcoming projects, and while they aren’t a couple that makes many red-carpet appearances together, we can likely expect them to show their support for each other on social media.

Before Zendaya reunites with King on-screen in Season 3 of Euphoria, she has two movies on the 2023 movie schedule , as she’s set to star in Challengers this summer and the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two in the fall. Meanwhile, Holland is stepping into the world of television as he’s set to play a big role in the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

Hopefully, as we get closer to these release dates, we’ll get to see more of Holland and Zendaya, because King is right: “Whenever I see love, I’m here for it,” especially when it’s in regard to the adorable power couple.