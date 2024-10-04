90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Brown Allegedly Slid Into The DMs Of Another TLC Star, And I'm Shocked

Out of all the 90 Day Fiancé cast members most likely to do something wild, Big Ed Brown has to be in the Top 3. On the heels of his surprise proposal to a woman in a sandwich shop that he's since called off, we learn he allegedly once tried to slide into the DMs of a newly single TLC star. Even though I'm used to his antics after watching him for seasons in the franchise, I honestly say I'm shocked.

The story came out after a recent episode of The Sarah Fraser Show, and it seems like Big Ed is stepping out on his 90 Day co-stars and looking for love in other franchises. What's even stranger is who he reached out to, and how they responded.

(Image credit: TLC)

Olivia Plath Alleges Big Ed Was In Her DM's After Her Split from Ethan

Olivia Plath from Welcome To Plathville was a guest on the podcast and talked about her divorce from Ethan Plath and everything that came after that. Much to my surprise, Big Ed was allegedly in her DMs and seemingly shooting his shot with the TLC star, who described him as "problematic." That said, I was more surprised at her response when asked by the host if she responded:

I did respond because he was just telling me all kinds of stuff. I just said, ‘Yeah you like the view?’

It's quite a response from someone I thought was as reserved as Plath! Of course, I've had suspicions that the family isn't as sheltered as the show implies, and as such, Ethan's ex-wife may also be playing up her act of being a more conservative and modest individual. Of course, she recently revealed on Welcome To Plathville that she has a new boyfriend, so a relationship with Big Ed didn't work out.

(Image credit: TLC)

Is Big Ed Genuine In Professing His Love, Or Just Chasing Fame?

Big Ed wasted no time at all moving on from Liz Woods after many 90 Day Fiancé fans thought they'd be married. The former couple's plans fell apart over a simple argument, andas Ed would later say, it was a sign he saw he'd be fighting with her for their marriage. It was a rough storyline, though, compared to the couples we've seen get married and split, not quite as messy.

With Ed moving so quickly and proclaiming his love to various women around the world, one might question whether he's really serious about marriage. After all, he's essentially a series regular in the 90-Day Fiancé franchise, so there comes the point where one has to wonder if he's just pursuing relationships for the sake of remaining on the show.

I think there's a mixture of both happening. Big Ed has petitioned to appear on Saturday Night Live and other shows, and I can't fault him for wanting to cash the paycheck that comes along with 90-Day Fiancé as long as it lasts. I also believe, however, that he is searching for love, and I think there comes a point where his constant reality TV presence may hinder his relationships more than help him. Then again, I can't help but think back on Rosemary Vega calling him "fake" and a "liar" and wonder if Liz would say the same and if that factors into his bad luck with relationships.

Big Ed isn't a part of a 90 Day Fiancé show at the moment, but readers can check out his previous seasons on streaming if they have a Max subscription. We'll have to wait and see if he'll pop up in a future season, or if he'll decide to move on and pursue relationships in private.