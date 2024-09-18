90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Is Engaged Again, And I'm Skeptical For A Few Reasons

One of 90 Day Fiancé's biggest stars, Big Ed Brown, is reportedly on the road to marriage again. After viewers witnessed him call off his planned wedding to ex-fiancé Liz Woods, it seems he's finally ready to tie the knot, or at least I think that is what he wants us to believe. Despite insider claims that this new engagement is legit, I can't help but feel skeptical about all this.

News first broke of Big Ed's big decision over at TMZ, which showed a video of him kissing a woman, Porscha Raemond. He allegedly only met her 24 hours before all this, and he proposed to her with what looked to be a twisted paperclip.

If their plans are legitimate, congratulations to the happy couple. However, I can't help but think this is more of a publicity stunt from the reality star than anything.

Big Ed Has Not Shared The Engagement On His Social Media

90 Day Fiancé cast members are known for keeping some details of their lives off social media, especially if it's relevant to an upcoming storyline they may be a part of. That said, when a major outlet grabs the story, it seems the rules are relaxed. So, when Big Ed became engaged, I expected him to post about it on his social media.

Instead, his latest post is about making food for some friends he visited:

A post shared by Edward Allen Brown (@thisisbiged) A photo posted by on

People are in the comments asking about the engagement, but Big Ed isn't responding to them. I would say he's just avoiding the negativity of the internet like he's talked about in the past, but he's commenting on other replies unrelated to the relationship.

It seems so strange, for Ed specifically, to be madly in love with someone in such a short time and say nothing about it on social media. Especially after all the drama Ed had with Liz in their latest season and how poorly the end of their relationship went, I can't help but think that.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also, Liz has moved on with her new boyfriend, and given how Ed has behaved in previous 90-Day Fiancé seasons, I expect he'd be ready to show that he's moved on with another person too.

Perhaps he's making different decisions with this new relationship, or it's already called off, but we can only wait and get more details.

The Engagement Happened In The Midst Of A Promotion For A Sandwich Shop

Another red flag I have regarding the validity of this engagement is the timing of when it occurred. The 90-Day Fiancé star proposed during a scheduled promotional appearance for Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in Miami, where he was also serving special sub sandwiches for guests.

Assuming this was a paid appearance, Big Ed would likely benefit from getting some extra attention drawn to the sandwich shop. As someone who first rose to fame by going overseas to try a romance with Rose Vega, who later called him "fake" and a "liar," I think it's fair to say the 90 Day Fiancé star has realized he can draw reactions with his bold proclamations of love.

Ultimately, if the relationship is legit, I can only wish them the best and hope that I'll be streaming future episodes of 90-Day Fiancé that feature them together with my Max subscription. If the engagement turns out to be a stunt, however, I wouldn't be surprised, and I'll be on the lookout for any future antics from Ed.

Ed isn't currently involved in any 90-Day Fiancé shows, but you never know where he might appear next. I'm just saying that there are a lot of shows on the 2024 TV schedule that could use a guest appearance from the TLC star, but I would wager we won't see him until his next spinoff appearance.

So, for now, we'll keep you posted right here about this fast engagement, especially as we learn more about the details surrounding it.