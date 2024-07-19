90 Day Fiancé's Liz Woods Clarifies Her Future On The Franchise Now That She Has A New Boyfriend

It's been a rough road for Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. The couple's wedding announcement leaked on the internet, but months later, it was clear something had changed looking at Big Ed's photos. Now that we've finally seen the two split up and cancel the wedding, those following Liz in real time know she has a new boyfriend, and things are going well. With that said, what does that mean for her future with 90 Day Fiancé?

If you aren't watching Liz on this latest season on TLC or with a Max subscription, it may be your last opportunity to do so. Big Ed's ex did an interview with TV Insider about her new life with her former mystery man, who we now know as Jayson Zuniga. They're both thriving in their relationship, but will we get to see them on future seasons of 90 Day Fiancé? Here's what Liz had to say:

You kind of need drama, to be honest. I don’t know if we really make that category, but I definitely know people are excited to meet my new man. I know a lot of people have seen my glow up since Ed and I separated. When I moved to Arkansas, I gained 40 pounds. Since leaving Arkansas, I am down 40 pounds. I finally got into a new place. It’s mine. I have a place for my kid. I feel the most stable I’ve ever been. I have a great partner. We are together. He’s so good, I don’t want anybody else to have him. People better stay out of his DMs.

Given Liz and Ed's past fights, I'm not sure if that last quote was a joke or not. Having said that, it doesn't seem like she believes that she and Jayson have enough drama to make for a compelling 90 Day Fiancé storyline, which is mainly how her arcs with Ed thrived. They had multiple blow-up fights on camera, some of which seemed to be shot many times.

As mentioned, however, people want to see Liz and her new man, so I think there is an avenue for them to return. After all, we have couples like Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, who have minimal drama in their stories compared to someone like Angela Deem. I don't think it's out of the question that Liz could appear again, provided a lack of drama is the only hindrance to that happening.

If a future season with Liz and Jayson isn't in the cards, it does appear he could still make an appearance before 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? finishes its run on the 2024 TV schedule. Here's what Liz had to say when asked about the tell-all:

Let’s just say my boyfriend has traveled with me to be by my side while I go through the experience of being at the tell-all.

I can imagine that this almost certainly means Jayson will be brought out at some point during the tell-all, especially if it means sharing a stage with Big Ed. 90 Day Fiancé likes to make moments as much as it can during tell-all specials, so assuming Michael Ilesanmi hasn't already fled Angela's home before this special was filmed, I could see him being brought out to rile up the cast. Anything can happen during a tell-all, and this wouldn't be weird in the slightest.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC and Max on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see the final episodes and all the drama that will come out of the tell-all, and possibly a scene or two with Liz Woods' new boyfriend.