90 Day Fiancé Finally Showed Us Ed And Liz's Split, But I Feel Like There's A Deeper Story We Still Haven't Seen

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "The Itsy Bitsy Liar." Read at your own risk if you haven't yet watched on TLC or with a Max subscription .

Perhaps understandably for such a popular duo, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After wasn't able to keep the lid on Big Ed Brown and Liz's wedding plans or the fact that the couple broke up at some point after. Given that, I assumed there wouldn't be much to their storyline that would surprise me, but I should never doubt the TLC network when it comes to delivering drama, or for seemingly not delivering all of it in this particular case. The latest episode finally showed what went down that led to Big Ed and Liz's split, but I feel there's a deeper story we haven't seen.

For those needing a refresher, both Big Ed and Liz told the same story when talking about what went down. She was upset because the dinner he cooked that night was too spicy for her daughter to eat, and it got worse after he told her daughter to "stop being a baby" about it. They argued, and it ended when Ed left the house and called the wedding officiant to cancel the ceremony. And I can't be the only one confused about how a botched dinner escalated into a broken engagement.

Why Did Ed Call Off The Wedding After A Mild Fight?

90 Day Fiancé viewers who have kept up with Big Ed and Liz have certainly seen them going into battle-mode in front of the cameras, so there's a history of disputes. With that said, they put in some real work on fixing how they interact with each other on The Last Resort, and it seemed to many they were finally in a good place. We even saw Ed helping celebrate Liz's daughter's birthday with a Wednesday-themed party, which was pretty cool.

Even Liz mentioned it was strange for Ed to leave the house after such a mild fight, which I fully agree with. Even when speaking to his sister about the incident, saying it made him foresee the rest of his life just being a series of arguments, it seemed like a weak excuse. (At least for this series.) No marriage, even the healthiest one, can exist without some form of argument or disagreement. Thus, Ed's reaction to that tiff felt pretty extreme given the context, which is why I think there's more to the story.

Why Didn't Ed Tell Liz He Called Off The Wedding?

What's even more bizarre about 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s latest episode is that Liz only found out the wedding was called off because of the officiant. Ed wasn't the only who contacted her to tell her about it, which is also a pretty extreme move. When 90 Day couples split, both parties are usually well aware of where things stand, or don't. So while Liz could be overplaying things, the news did seem like a genuine shock to her.

I do have some theories about what could be happening here. The first possibility is that Ed didn't really cancel the wedding, and this skews more closely to manufactured 90 Day storyline that we've seen in the past. Let's not forget fans noticed multiple editing errors from a fight shown in a previous season, so this could've been a fake breakup for the cameras, with another more legitimate dispute leading to a genuine split. As such, we could still see them get married at the end of this season, only to go their separate ways at a later date.

My other theory is that one of these cast members is hiding something that the other doesn't know about it. Perhaps there's some infidelity happening, or something in that ballpark that would cause Ed to impulsively cancel the wedding, regardless of what the argument was, or who was to blame. Or perhaps he discovered a skeleton from Liz's closet that he couldn't deal with. In short, I'm expecting more reveals, which is why I ranked them so high on their potential for drama heading into this season.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We still have a long way to go before the season's end, so those invested in what's next for Big Ed and Liz should tune in and see where this situation leads.