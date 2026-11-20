Universal Epic Universe is currently celebrating its second holiday season with more holiday decorations than last year and a new Dark Universe ride currently under construction. There’s even more gifts from the theme park during this time of merriment! It’s just been announced that for the first time ever one can obtain an annual pass. The news has lead to a mix of huge excitement and tons of questions.

In a Universal Parks press release, the Orlando resort has shared that annual passes featuring Universal Epic Universe access are coming in early December. Guests with current annual passes will be able to upgrade their current passes, and those looking to purchase one can do so at this time. Unlike the other parks, there will be a reservation system in place with the earliest date to go with a pass being January 4, 2027. Check out some of the spirited reactions from Twitter:

“I’ve been waiting for this day!”

“I'm about to live in Celestial Park”

“YES THANK YOU UNIVERSAL!!!!!!!!!”

“FINALLY. LFG!! 🤩🥳🤘”

“I’m crying 😭😍🙌”

Ever since Epic Universe opened its gates in May of last year, it has quickly become a favorite park with tons of great rides to check out. For those who want to return there again and again (and perhaps make time to notice the park’s fun easter eggs) an annual pass is always a great value. Fans are rightfully hyped.

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There’s Also A Lot Of Questions Popping Up Too

Whenever there’s a big change at one of Universal Orlando’s parks, inquiries typically follow, and there’s a lot popping up amidst the announcement. Here’s a few big ones:

"Just wanna know the prices 😂"

"Will the new platinum pass include after 4pm express lane for epic universe?"

"What if you do not have an annual pass already? When can we get epic annuals then?"

"will you still have the 2 park pass options if we don’t want to add epic?"

"My Preferred pass expires December 22. Will I be able to upgrade before the renewal expires?"

"Love that Epic is gonna be on APs, but can we keep the physical cards? Like even just as an option??"

Universal was all over the comment section trying to answer some of these questions. Most of them seem to point to there being another wave of details being on the way, but for now Universal Orlando’s Annual Pass website has been refreshed with current steps to take.

Universal Orlando Resort will still offer four different types of pass tiers as it currently does, but the announcement includes a complete re-branding of the system. Those who hold these memberships will be called “Pass Members” rather than “Passholders” and the type names will go from being called Seasonal, Power, Preferred and Premier to Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. They’re also going completely digital with all physical passes being phased out over time.

In regards to the Epic Universe upgrade, current Passholders will be given a timeframe where they can upgrade their passes first before anyone else. Those who are in their renewal period will also have the option to “pay a price difference of $125 to $410 to renew into a Pass with Universal Epic Universe access, depending on Pass type.” Annual passes currently cost between $475 and $1015, based on that price difference info, the price range might have changed to between $600 to $1425, but all the details are not yet clear to anyone quite yet.

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Universal is already teasing more information on the way “soon,”. Either way, it’s quite exciting that those interested will soon get to enjoy Epic Universe over and over.