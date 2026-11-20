The love, joy and merriment of the holiday season are always infectious in theme parks. As part of Universal Epic Universe’s holiday celebration expansion for 2026, the decorations have been scaled up (sorry, I had to work a dragon reference in there) in How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk for Snoggletog, and guests are all the better for it.

I got to experience the newborn theme park’s first holiday season in 2025, which was festive but also promised so much future possibility. Seeing what Universal was able to pull together just six months into the opening of their newest theme park just made me want more of everything. At that time, Snoggletog was relegated to a banner hung in the Isle of Berk gift shop that you could miss and never know it was there if you didn’t wander inside. So, I was particularly excited to learn that this year, the annual holiday inspired by modern Christmas traditions would be expanded throughout the land.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Come Celebrate Snoggletog Around The Isle Of Berk At Universal's Epic Universe

For those not in the know, Snoggletog is the winter holiday celebrated by the Viking community on the fictional Isle of Berk in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. It features feasts and festivities fit for dragons and even includes the seasonal Harvest Mac & Cheese Cone at Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel. And there’s now a row of trees, just inside the entrance, decorated with what looks to be homemade ornaments that are a fun detail to check out during the day and beautiful to look at once they’re lit up at night.

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Epic Universe is already a big award winner and popular destination with a ton of great attractions. I appreciate that they’re not wasting any time by expanding their offerings, too, even with something that seems as small as holiday decorations. (Not to mention there’s that construction on an Epic Universe expansion for an indoor coaster.)

While my own gothic heart remains in Darkmoor, through the Dark Universe portal, Isle of Berk feels like the most expansive and detailed area of Epic Universe, so it’s especially nice to see this holiday celebration get the extra attention it deserves. It’s true, Toothless has yet to don a Santa hat, but you never know what could be added next year and into the future.

You can check out a video overview of Snoggletog during the daytime via Orlando Informer below:

I have to say, the thing that most caught my eye was the wreath full of apples. It’s the perfect decor idea that not only looks beautifully festive but would also just be delicious. I also love that you can find a tree made of wood inside Hiccup’s Workshop that you could probably easily replicate if you’re crafty, or you can just pick up themed ornaments for your own home holiday tree.

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If you’re going to be in Orlando in the near future, you can experience Snoggletog at Epic Universe and then head over to the Universal Orlando Resort, where you can have a very merry Grinchmas while also rounding out your theme park trip with what is the best theme park holiday parade through January 3, 2027.