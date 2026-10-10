One Marvel Easter Egg I Didn't Know Existed At Disney World, But Plan To Scope Out On My Next Trip

One of my favorite things about walking around Disney Parks is catching all the small details from the various Disney movies. And in recent years, as Marvel Studios has earned more of a presence there, we’ve been noticing more Marvel easter eggs in sneaky places. I was just made aware of one at Walt Disney World’s Epcot, and it makes me want to go back to the Florida theme park to spot myself.

It’s pretty well known that Avengers Campus at Disneyland’s California Adventure is full of fun references to the MCU, but since there’s not one in Orlando, I wasn’t expecting this little nod to exist in Epcot. Check it out:

How cool is this? If you walk into Epcot’s The Crown & Crest gift shop in the United Kingdom Pavilion, you can check out these super awesome coats of arms of the original Avengers. (And, Loki’s there too with an alligator on his, it's just not pictured here.) I love that Steve Rogers and Tony Stark’s crests are posted together with the release date of the original Avengers movie (May 4, 2012). It truly was a day unlike any other.

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Then, Clint Barton/Hawkeye has his own with a bow and arrow crest and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow has one that signifies her Russian roots. Bruce Banner doesn’t have his own crest but rather a picture up in the gift shop with his “family name history.” I can’t quite read it well enough on the Instagram video, but that gives me further incentive to swing over to Epcot and see it in person. I don't see Thor’s, but I assume and hope it’s there as well. Right? He’s gotta be. Someone check for me.

If you’re doing a double take over that not being there before, according to my research the Marvel easter eggs have only been there since September. With Avengers: Doomsday’s release hitting the 2026 movie schedule in a few months, it’s the perfect time for this nod to the main Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes who graced the big screen together over 14 years ago.

Sadly, in the current timeline, we’re two Avengers down since both Iron Man and Black Widow died in Endgame. Steve Rogers also retired, but somehow he’ll return in Doomsday. Banner and Barton aren’t expected to be in the new Avengers movie, but who knows at this point! Nothing seems to be off the table anymore.

This week, Avengers: Endgame also became the highest-grossing movie of all time, beating out the original Avatar. Said accomplishment happened after the Encore version of Endgame hit theaters. That’s certainly reason enough for the Avengers to be thought of as legendary characters as posted up in Epcot’s United Kingdom Pavilion.

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I love seeing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes get their own honorable place in Walt Disney World. Now, I want to spend an entire day at Disney Parks looking out for more awesome easter eggs like this.