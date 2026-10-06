Disneyland Unveiled A New Way To Buy Pins, And As A Trader, I’m Intrigued

Disneyland pin traders have gone through a lot of changes this year, and that doesn’t seem like it’s stopping anytime soon. The latest change comes in the form of vending machines! Yep, it looks like the House of Mouse is capitalizing on the vending machine craze made popular by Pokémon cards and is introducing pins to the game. As an avid pin trader myself, I’m definitely intrigued and will be visiting them on my next trip to Disneyland.

While there’s been no official announcement from Disneyland regarding the new way to purchase pins, eagle-eyed guests spotted the vending machines on October 1st. As of right now, there are several machines spread out across Disney’s California Adventure Park and Disney’s Downtown Disney District. Just like the theme park’s iconic trash cans, the machines are themed to the areas they reside in. For example, over on Pixar Pier, Toy Story fans will find Buzz and Woody-styled vending machines.

As a dedicated pin trader, I was fascinated when the news first broke about the vending machines, but now that they’ve been out for almost a week, I’m starting to see pros and cons of these new additions to the park.

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Pro: It's An Effective Way To Shop For Pins

It’s always fun when the Disney parks get a new mystery set of pins, and the concept of buying them from a vending machine definitely adds a new layer to the hunt.

Up to this point, pin traders have gotten handy with pin bags, feeling around to see if they can decipher the shape of the pins before committing to purchasing a pack. The machines prohibit that since you can’t feel the pins before purchasing, and they’re encased in a biodegradable capsule when they’re dispensed.

The new machines will also help curb disappointed purchasers from trying to return their opened pins, since there’s no cast member to speak to regarding the purchase.

Con: The Price Is A Bit Steep

As for pricing, the new pins retail at $18, which is a bit high, considering patrons can currently purchase a 2-pin mystery box for about $22.00; at least until the next round of price increases hits. However, a key detail about the price is that Disneyland Magic Key Holders don’t get a discount at the machines. It's fair to say Magic Key Holders are some of the most devoted pin traders, largely because they get anywhere from 10 to 20% off merchandise, including pins.

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I can’t help but wonder if this is Disney’s newest way to circumnavigate that discount, since they know pin collectors won’t want to miss out on a new collection.

Pro: The Collection Features Some Exciting Characters

The inaugural collection features 15 unique pins, featuring fan-favorite Disney characters emerging from plastic balls. While the set does feature some of the usual popular characters like Winnie the Pooh and Simba, it also boasts some rare characters like villain sidekicks, including The Little Mermaid’s Flotsam and Jetsam.

Also, the set even features a pin representing the Platypus from Small World, which, honestly, might mark the first piece of Disney merch ever devoted to the character. I can imagine theme park die-hards would want to get their hands on that particular collectible.

Con: Will These Machines Be The Newest Spots For Pin Trading Restrictions?

Earlier this year, Disneyland unveiled stricter rules for pin traders, restricting them from congregating in large groups to conduct trades. Current rules allow for guest-to-guest trading as long as they’re not obstructing walkways or taking over chairs, tables or benches.

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With the arrival of the vending machines and the known history that pin traders love to complete full sets, it seems like these new areas are going to become a new spot for traders to congregate to hopefully trade for the pins they’re missing without having to keep spending $18.

Although I think dedicated spaces for pin trading are a great idea, especially with a large set such as the one being sold in the machines. I do worry that Disneyland management didn’t think something out. Unfortunately, it’ll theoretically be the cast members assigned to crowd control who are going to get the short end of the stick when they’re forced to make guests disparage if they do take over the spots and engage in bad behavior that could go viral.

Still, overall, I’m glad to see Disneyland once again investing in its pin-trading community. It’s a mostly welcome edition, especially as the park prepares for some major changes to Tomorrowland and some other rumored beloved attractions like the Matterhorn.