For the last decade, Ben and Erin Napier have been renovating homes in the small Southern town of Laurel, Mississippi, on HGTV’s wildly popular show Home Town. The series’ 10th season premiered in January on the 2026 TV schedule, and fans, including me, have been itching for any sort of update on the famous reality couple. In particular, I’ve been waiting for an update on Season 11, and Erin finally spoke out.

Season 10 wrapped up in March, and Erin revealed in August that filming had just started back up on the new episodes. While there isn’t any information on when to expect Home Town''s exact return, there is one big piece of news that will surely make people happy: Erin took to her social channels earlier this week to share the episodes are just about done, and she even posted photos from the wrap party:

Considering it’s been a trying year for the Napiers, it’s great to see them finally able to celebrate something. Last December, the hotel they were renovating for their series, Home Town: Inn This Together, caught on fire, close to Erin’s 40th birthday.

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Fans were able to see the hard work the couple and their team have put into the hotel for the spinoff, which ended with the hotel fire (streaming now with an HBO Max subscription), but I love that they can look forward to the future of Home Town, which is certainly not slowing down any time soon thanks to the Napiers and their incredible team:

Season 10 will be all buttoned up in a couple of weeks but last night we celebrated. You all must know that there’s no way one person can manage the design processes of 9 houses at the same time, and so I get to lean on this incredible team. Together we make a plan then everyone goes on whatever journey the house gives them, shopping and making every design choice with me. They are the many eyes and hands and feet that get to these houses across the finish line and I get to be an editor in chief of sorts, and it feels like magic every time.

Erin Napier On The Season 10/ Season 11 Discrepancy

Welp, I didn't see this confusion coming. I’m excited to see what kind of houses the Napiers are renovating in the new season, which is billed as Season 10, but is actually Season 11. The Season 10 finale aired in March, so these new batch of episodes, coming sometime in 2027, will certainly be Season 11.

It's a little confusing, and the Home Town stars know it. Erin clarified why she referred to the new episodes as Season 10, rather than Season 11, when asked by a fan, and her response makes a lot of sense:

So, because of a programming discrepancy like 4 years ago, the numbers are off! y'all will know Season 10 as Season 11.

It’s definitely confusing, but I'm glad it was addressed. There are plenty of shows whose production numbers don’t line up with episode numbers, for whatever reason. For instance, a big Jeopardy! inconsistency Ken Jennings revealed last year was that the production numbers currently being used don’t equal the total number of episodes produced, all because of mistakes from decades ago.

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Regardless, I’m relieved to know production is just about wrapped, meaning we’ll be getting the Napiers back on our TVs soon. It's also worth noting, new seasons of Home Town typically premiere in December or January, and since the new season is still being worked on for the next couple of weeks, if the pattern sticks, we could be looking the same timeline for Season 10 (11). For now, the wait continues!