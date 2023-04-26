Karen Gillan Spent Her Lunch Break At Disneyland Paris Riding Space Mountain, And Had A+ Photos To Prove It

Dear readers, it’s almost time to expand what we know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 . With James Gunn’s entry in Marvel's list of upcoming movies and MCU swan song heading to theaters real soon, the press rounds have started allowing the cast to dig deep and say their goodbyes. And, in the case of Nebula actor Karen Gillan, the experience has also included lunch breaks to go ride Space Mountain at Disneyland Paris.

Let’s be honest, if any of us were in that position, we’d do the same. Ms. Gillan admitted as much through a recent TikTok , which showed herself and some of her entourage indulging in some amusement during this recent Guardians of the Galaxy press day. Take a look at the fun and excitement that ensued below:

All of this Parisian fun took place last weekend, amid the arrival of the first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reactions . Between now and next week’s theatrical release, there’s going to be plenty more where that came from; and so far there’s been a lot of praise for James Gunn and his rag-tag crew of Guardians. So on the movie end of things, it looks like everything’s pretty status quo.

However, let’s flip over to the theme park side of the coin, as Karen Gillan looks to have ridden a special variant of Space Mountain over at Disneyland Paris. More specifically, it looks like the park is running the temporary Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain at the moment. That just happens to be one of the reasons Disneyland’s Space Mountain is the best version in the U.S., and looking at the joyful faces seen in some those ride photos (except her security guard), that claim may hold up.

All of the hard work that went into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks to have paid off. Admittedly, running through the press days can be pretty exhausting, and are likely just as hard as trying to find the right place to fit in Marvel’s first F-bomb ever. When it comes to this movie though, and the recent press junket and screening at Disneyland Paris, it seems like Karen Gillan was able to have it all, and scored some A+ photos to prove it.

Going on this fun outing was a great break and a perfect reward for the actress. After working hard on set, and crying “floods of tears” while reading the GOTG Vol. 3 script , I'm happy Gillan got to have some fun in between interviews, and ride an iconic rollercoaster before the MCU movie premieres worldwide. This leads me to a polite reminder that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is ready to rock one last time, in theaters on May 5.

To be sure you’re ready for the feelings ahead, it’s probably a safe bet to revisit all of the previous Guardians' adventures at home. Through the magic of a Disney+ subscription, that scenario is plausible for any of the nights leading up to next week's big debut; so pace yourself.