Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe Reviews Are Online, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The Paramount+ Movie
Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is set to hit Paramount+. Let's see what the critics have to say about it.
MTV’s best ‘90s duo is back, with Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, a new movie more than a quarter-century since they “did” America. That’s welcome news for those who grew up chuckling along with Beavis and Butt-Head's lowbrow humor. Despite a quick revival in 2011, today’s audiences might not be as familiar with the sophomoric duo — unless they’ve happened to catch some episodes on MTV Classic — but Mike Judge is ready to introduce a introduce Beavis and Butt-Head to a new generation (of Paramount+ subscribers).
Its trailer dubs Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe as “the dumbest science fiction movie ever made,” and while that seems self-deprecating or at least self-aware, in the case of this titular pair (huh-huh), dumb was never a bad thing. But let’s let the critics be the judges of that. The reviews are in, so let’s take a look at what they’re saying about the movie, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Our own Eric Eisenberg rates the movie 4 out of 5 stars, saying it's very, very stupid, but the double-entendres and immature humor are as funny as ever for its intended audience:
Danielle Ryan of SlashFilm rates the movie 8 out of 10, also saying it's unknown if Beavis and Butt-Head can win over any new fans, but those who have always enjoyed Cornholio and giggling at the double entendres will have a blast. This critic says the plot retreads some of the same ground as the previous movie, but it's still as genius as it is stupid.
Daniel Fienberg of THR says Beavis and Butt-Head still come off as funny and pathetic (in a good way), but he questions how deeply we really want to explore how the pair would act in the modern world. Either way, Mike Judge and the rest have done well by using their travels to make an actual movie and not a bloated episode of television:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety says this is the sequel that nobody was asking for, but Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is still snarky and likeable enough to get by:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire grades the movie a B-, saying that Top Gun: Maverick is the summer's clear winner at pleasing a nostalgic fanbase, but Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe might be a lock for second place.
It sounds like Mike Judge is bringing the nostalgia in all the right ways, even if (especially if?) it's all still very dumb. If you want to see the infamous duo try to navigate life in the 21st century, you’ll be able to do it much like we did it back in the ‘90s — on your screens at home. Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe will be available for streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 23. Be sure to check out some of the other best movies on Paramount+, as well as our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what other films are coming to theaters soon.
