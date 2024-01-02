Lisa Vanderpump Has A New Reality Show On The Way, And The Trailer Is Giving Me Serious Below Deck Vibes

Lisa Vanderpump might not be a Real Housewives star anymore, but that doesn’t mean she’s stepped away from the reality TV spotlight. The restauranteur and producer had a successful 2023, with Bravo's Vanderpump Rules becoming one of the most-watched reality shows of the year. That's in great part due to the “Scandavol” cheating drama. While the hit Bravo show is slated to return at the end of January, there’s a brand-new dramatic show in the works, Vanderpump Villa, and the trailer is giving off major Below Deck vibes.

Making her Hulu debut, Lisa Vanderpump will appear and produce the new reality series, which will be released in Spring 2024. The series takes place in France and features a group of beautiful and talented young people, who were “hand-selected” for their jobs based on their past professional achievements. Now, the staff will have to live and work together as they tend to various guests who book stays at Chateau Rosabelle. Lucky for us, we don’t have to wonder what kind of drama is going to go down since the streamer released the aforementioned teaser trailer, which can be viewed above.

The teaser might only be a little over a minute long, but I got all I needed to know from it. As a reality TV connoisseur, the new series seems to be a hybrid of two of my favorite Bravo reality shows: Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck. With that, I can’t wait for it to release.

For those that aren’t familiar with the former, Below Deck is a reality show that follows the crew members aboard luxury yachts as they ensure the demanding clients that book the vacations have a good time. It seems like Vanderpump Villa is following a similar structure, as the cast members will be tasked with feeding and taking care of the wealthy clients who stop by the luxury vacation destination, all while staying at the villa themselves.

If Below Deck has taught me anything, it’s that keeping your employees in close quarters while also requiring them to work with intense clients is never a good thing. Vanderpump Rules already had enough interpersonal and relationship drama, and the group of servers never even lived together in one place. So I can’t imagine the chaos that’s going to go down at the villa. (Hopefully, it won't lead to misconduct allegations like on Below Deck, which Captain Lee derided.)

Perhaps, things won’t be quite as bad as the sailing series since a Chateau Rosabelle is a bit roomier than the crew quarters of a yacht, but there will definitely be drama. After all, mixing attractive young people, alcohol and high-stress situations is a recipe for drama.

The former Real Housewives star has a high threshold for shenanigans and an innate ability to forgive past mistakes as evidenced by her willingness to bring back VR alums. However, one thing she does not put up with is unprofessionalism that affects her enterprises. I’m certain that the cast will be getting scolded more than once as they embark on this life changing journey.

It’s going to be hard to top the “Scandoval” drama that led Vanderpump Rules to become one of the best reality shows of 2023, but I have no doubt this new show is going to try. Reality TV fans better make sure they have active Hulu subscriptions, because you’re not going to want to miss this one or any of the other new and coming soon shows headed to Hulu in 2024.