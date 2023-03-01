Netflix’s Money Shot: The Pornhub Story Trailer Examines Porn And Puts Sex Workers In The Spotlight

Porn is a subject that has always been, and just might always be, a hot button issue. One of the reasons is that the industry providing that entertainment sometimes puts people in danger, if it doesn’t exploit them outright. With Netflix’s 2023 new movie release Money Shot: The PornHub Story, the streaming giant is about to put sex workers in the spotlight, as it examines the effect that the prolific pornography site has had on society, among other things.

Through interviews with sex workers, advocates, and various figures, Money Shot: The PornHub story is going to cover just about everything you’d expect. From the site’s rise to power, up until the present day, the story of how this pop culture touchstone came to be a brand name will be revealed. With that task comes both lighthearted stories about how people were first exposed to porn, as well as dissections of the very real threat of sex trafficking and other serious issues that tend to present themselves.

Making a living through porn is also part of what Money Shot: The PornHub Story is trying to discuss as well. In the trailer above, we hear sex workers who use the platform discussing how their livelihood comes from posting videos to the more adult cousin of YouTube.

This subject in particular will be interesting to observe, as PornHub’s massive policy change back in 2020 saw a huge change to the site that impacted creators in a negative manner. Also of note is the potential discussion of how smaller creators have struggled in a marketplace where directors like Bella Thorne have broken taboos by starting to compete for that same market.

As PornHub has been around since 2008, there’s a lot of the site’s history that people might not know about just yet. It’s only been in the past couple of years that this platform has become a huge cultural touchstone, thanks in part to the increase of pornographic viewing during the 2020 lockdown . When a porn sharing site becomes big enough to , as well as have a press site devoted solely to analytics that detail things like how much porn viewership dropped during Fallout 4's launch, you know it's a big deal.

Both the dark and light sides of porn have been known to the world since the beginnings of the genre, with technological advances only changing the story through the methodology at hand. Thanks to Money Shot: The PornHub Story, the world at large is about to get a better understanding of how the age of the internet has been a boost and a detriment to that age old business. Let’s hope this experience also helps to destigmatize the sex workers who use this platform, while also better protecting them at the same time.

Money Shot (opens in new tab) premieres on March 15th. Don’t forget to check out the full rundown of new movies and TV shows on Netflix , which reveals the rest of March’s incoming debuts on that very same platform.

