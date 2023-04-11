Netflix's The Mother Trailer Shows Jennifer Lopez Kicking Plenty Of Ass To Protect Her Daughter

The schedule of 2023 Netflix movie releases is chock full of action flicks, ranging from Chris Hemsworth’s explosive-looking Extraction 2 to Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone. Also among those titles is The Mother, a new thriller that thrusts Jennifer Lopez into the lead role. While she’s played some cool characters in the past, Lopez looks absolutely great in this latest feature. We’ve only received teases up to this point but, now, we have an official trailer, an it shows the actress and singer kicking all sorts of ass while attempting to protect her daughter.

The Mother centers on an ex-assassin, who was forced to give up her newborn baby girl after a dangerous mission put her on the radar of some dangerous individuals. Despite having not even met her baby, she chooses to give her up and makes arrangements for her to live a comfortable life. But years later, the woman is forced to come out of hiding after old enemies resurface and use the child to draw her out. The result appears to be an adrenaline-infused tale that is sure to be filled with twists and turns.

The footage is impressive and gives you a solid idea of what to expect in regard to spectacle. The level of action should be no surprise when you realize that the movie is helmed by Mulan’s Niko Caro. However, it’s greatly apparent that at its core, the movie is about the broken relationship between this mother and daughter. Expect themes of regret and sacrifice to play into this picture as well.

This, of course, isn’t JLo’s first foray into this genre, not even this year alone. A few months ago, she co-headlined the adventure comedy Shotgun Wedding, which featured some fun action sequences. (The entertainer nearly even fell off a cliff during filming.) However, The Mother is far from a breezy rom-com and definitely affords its lead the opportunity to sink her teeth into a role with some emotional heft. One would think that this was a personal role for the actress, considering that in real life, she's a mom and stepmom to her and Ben Affleck’ kids.

In addition to the leading lady, Niki Caro has recruited a supporting cast filled with seasoned actors. Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, Gael García Bernal and Edie Falco are the other notable names here. Each one brings a specific skill set to the table and should bounce off the Hustlers star just fine.

Jennifer Lopez seems to be giving it her all here and, based on this footage alone, director Niki Caro put her through the wringer a bit. The end result should be a movie that thoroughly entertains the masses by delivering some solid thrills. Not only that, but it could also further solidify Lopez’s position as a cinematic force.

The Mother arrives on May 12 (opens in new tab) (a.k.a. Mother's Day), so be sure that you have a Netflix subscription so that you can check it out. Also, be sure to check out CinemaBlend's schedule of 2023 new movie releases for information on other upcoming films.